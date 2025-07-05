PNE new-boy Odel Offiah | Preston North End FC

Odel Offiah has become Preston North End’s sixth signing of the transfer window

Paul Heckingbottom has expressed delight after securing the signing of defender Odel Offiah from Premier League Brighton.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Lancashire rivals Blackpool in League One, has joined the Lilywhites on a four year contract after PNE agreed an undisclosed seven-figure fee for the London-born player.

He becomes North End’s sixth signing of the transfer window, with the quick-fire Lilywhites already wrapping up deals for Jordan Thompson, Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Thierry Small and Daniel Jebbison (loan) following their 20th-placed finish in last season’s Championship.

PNE had to fight off competition from a host of second-tier rivals to land Offiah - a pursuit that was fuelled by many trips to Bloomfield Road over the past 12 months to check out his progress.

Heckingbottom & Co clearly liked what they saw from the Amex Stadium youth product, who made 10 senior appearances for the Seagulls - including four in the Premier League.

And after finally landing the defender, the North End boss was clearly pleased that the club’s hard work had paid off.

Hecky told the club website: ‘I’m really happy we’ve managed to bring Odel to the club.

‘He’s a young lad who wants to work hard and keep progressing. He’s really shared our enthusiasm in the conversations we’ve had with him about how we see him fitting into the team.

‘We kept a close eye on him last season and a number of clubs were after him, so I’m really pleased to have him with us.’

When PNE fans could see new signings in action for first time

Paul Heckingbottom with Peter Ridsdale | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE fans could get their first look at Offiah and his five fellow Deepdale newbies when the Lilywhites travel to Bamber Bridge for their opening pre-season game of the summer on Tuesday night 97pm kick-off).

He could make his league debut for the club when North End travel to QPR on the opening day of the season on Saturday, August 9.

By then, the Deepdale side could have further signings in the can, with Heckingbottom this week admitting that his work on the transfer front is far from done.

He said: ‘What we’ve done so far is everything we wanted to do. I think we’ve made some good additions and good improvements to the squad which will help us from game one all the way through to game 46.

‘We've been one of most active; we had to be. We did so much work during the season, which meant we could be on the front foot. I’m really delighted with what we've done so far, but we're miles away from finished.

‘It doesn't get easier as the window goes on, but what we did do, we gave ourselves a real good head start and stole a march on some clubs and managed to recruit really, really well.

‘I wouldn’t want it to drag to the end of the window. I’d say between now and the start of the season I’d like to have everything done, then you’ve got your players, but who knows how difficult or how time consuming that might be.’

