Odeluga Offiah

The Brighton defender looks set to become PNE’s sixth signing of the summer

Preston North End are reportedly closing in on the permanent signing of Brighton defender Odeluga Offiah.

The Lilywhites would secure their sixth swoop of the summer transfer window with the acquisition of the 22-year-old. Paul Heckingbottom has already added Daniel Iversen, Pol Valentin, Jordan Thompson and Thierry Small to his ranks, while bringing AFC Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison in on loan.

Offiah has been linked with Charlton Athletic and QPR after an impressive loan spell in League One, with PNE’s arch-rivals Blackpool. He now looks set to return to Lancashire and make the step up to Championship level, with Preston. Seasiders reporter for the Blackpool Gazette, Amos Wynn, gives us the lowdown on the Seagulls man.

What are Offiah’s strengths as a player?

AW: ‘Offiah will bring a lot to the table both at the back and going forward. He’s a versatile player, who did well both at centre back and right back last season. Defensively, he’s solid as a rock, and has all of the attributes you could ask for. He’s both strong and energetic, which allowed him to slot into multiple positions seamlessly.

‘While he was a good partner to Olly Casey in the centre throughout the first few months of the season, moving to full back just gave him the freedom to get forward. He loves a powerful run up the pitch and is hard to stop once he gets going - a bit like his uncle Martin was.’

What does Offiah need to work on?

AW: ‘There were not many obvious weaknesses in his game. He had a couple of blips during his loan spell in Tangerine, with the standout being a costly error away to Wycombe Wanderers which led to a penalty. But that was a one-off lack of concentration, rather than an overall issue. If you were to be picky, you could probably argue that his final product could be better when he does work his way up the field.’

How would you describe him as a character?

AW: ‘The couple of times he did media, he came across really well. He’s calm and relaxed, which is what you get from him on the pitch as well. He was extremely popular with the Seasiders fans for both his performances and his overall conduct.’

Do you think he will step up to Championship level?

AW: ‘Everything points towards him being ready for the Championship. Blackpool would’ve loved to have brought him back to Bloomfield Road, but I think everyone was aware that realistically, that wouldn’t happen.

‘Watching him last season, you could see someone that had bags of potential, and was capable of playing at a higher level. Even within the first month or so of his arrival, you could tell it was a really shrewd loan deal with what he brought to the table.’

