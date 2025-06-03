All the latest headlines involving PNE’s Championship rivals.

The transfer window is underway and there is plenty of excitement building ahead of a busy summer.

The Lilywhites have already confirmed the arrivals of Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen since the campaign’s conclusion, while Robbie Brady penned a new deal at Deepdale.

Clubs will be able to conduct their business until June 10 before it slams shut for six days. The shutters will then come back off for the remainder of the summer until September 1.

There’s plenty of transfer gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as excitement continues to grow.

Here are the latest headlines involving PNE’s second-tier rivals.

Palace battle for Baah

Crystal Palace have been linked with an £8m move for Watford forward Kwadwo Baah.

Africa Foot have claimed the 22-year-old is on the Eagles’ radar after a breakthrough season at Vicarage Road.

The German youth international scored five goals and registered three assists in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets last term.

Now, the Premier League outfit are looking to make a swoop for Baah this summer, with the future of Eberechi Eze uncertain at Selhurst Park.

The forward has registered just eight appearances in 2025 after suffering a re-occurring hamstring injury which was initially picked up during January’s 2-1 defeat to PNE.

The Stuttgart-born talent has spent four years with the Hornets and has spent time on loan with Dusseldorf and Burton Albion.

Sargent set for Roma interest

Josh Sargent. | Getty Images

Norwich City ace Josh Sargent is on the radar of Italian giants Roma.

Transfer correspondent Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed the Serie A outfit are looking at the United States international this summer along with Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade.

There is expected to be plenty of interest in the 25-year-old during the transfer window after an outstanding campiogan in front of goal in the Championship.

Last term, Sargent scored 15 goals and registered five assists in 32 appearances, but failed to score in both outings against PNE.

Blades back for Posh talents

Sheffield United have been credited with interest in Peterborough United defender Harley Mills.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has claimed the Blades have sent scouts to watch the promising talent, who has also been linked with Celtic and Fulham.

Chris Wilder’s men raided the London Stadium last summer for left-back Harrison Burrows but have already identified Mills as his potential successor.

Speaking on his Hard Truth Podcast, the Peterborough chief said: ‘The head scout at Sheffield United who recruited him sent in a ‘must sign’ report on Harley Mills as Harrison's replacement.

‘I got a snippet of the report and it said ‘if we sell Burrows to the Premier League, [Mills is] a perfect replacement.’

‘They’re essentially the same player - create loads of goals, take all the set pieces and are attacking full-backs who are improving defensively. A wand of a left foot.

‘And I'm not trying to sell Harley to Sheffield United, I'm just throwing things out there. I'm very proud of seeing Harrison's journey, and equally other young players of ours.’