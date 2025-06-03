Preston North End and Derby County have been linked with the Spaniard

Preston North End links to free agent defender Pol Valentin have intensified.

The 28-year-old left Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday this summer, after two years at Hillsborough. Valentin, a right-back, made 77 appearances for the Owls and chipped in with a couple of goals during his time at Wednesday. The club opted against extending his deal after the 2024/25 season.

PNE and Derby County, like with Cody Drameh, have been credited with interest. And today, the Sheffield Star reports that Preston are close to signing the Spaniard. Valentin is available on a free transfer and North End have a vacancy on the right side of defence, after Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s loan spell concluded.

Valentin would follow Daniel Iversen and Jordan Thompson through the door at PNE, and become the third free transfer swoop of the summer. Speculation has sparked mixed opinions from the North End faithful on social media, but how did Sheffield Wednesday supporters react to new of their former player reportedly being Deepdale-bound?

@Dadders: Good luck to him. Didn’t think we needed Valery when we signed him because of Pol. But Valery is a better player. Still, Pol will remain a solid Championship RB and will serve PNE well.

@owlsndat: Good luck to him. Very likeable bloke who gave his all. Definitely a player in there and he showed that. Sadly, performances went backwards. Get the best out of him he’s comfortably good enough for this level.

@MrPaulPashley: More senseless business by our useless owner. Great back up and won’t get better now. Absolute terrible chairman. @JonathanDaley: Pleased for him. Definitely had a place in Wednesday’s squad.

@Patchswfc: Reminds me of when they signed Marnick Vermijl off us.. and proceeded to fall off into obscurity. @caldottt: Seemed a nice bloke, always gives 100%, but wasn’t very good.

@Cuttsy1982: Same player that isn’t good enough for us in the same league as Preston 🧐 @J_swfc1867: Good squad player on cheap wages, should have kept him. @paulsimpson986: Would have liked to keep offers something a little different.

@Jordrl66: Nice guy, good going forward but don’t understand the fan love in from a playing point of view. He can’t defend… Good move for him going to Preston. @Richard82158166: Decent signing for someone.

@Scoz1985: Thought he was worth a new deal, 2nd choice behind Valery decent squad player. @SaylesDeclan: Should have never been released he’s one of a few players who put a shift in.

