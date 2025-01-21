Watford 1-2 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as Milutin Osmajic brace earns big win
The Lilywhites hit the road for the second time in four days with Watford providing the next test, after Saturday's ugly scrap with their rivals Luton Town. After that drab draw manager Paul Heckingbottom stated his team would need more creativity to take all three points in midweek; from the off there was a different look to his side, under the shiny Vicarage Road lights.
These nights on the road, with a small but spirited away following behind the team, can often be as memorable as any. The signs from North End were good in the opening exchanges; added zip about the visitors as they hunted the ball high and went after Watford. The visit to Kenilworth Road hadn't suited new loan recruit Jayden Meghoma but he was handed his full debut for the Hornets test.
It didn't take the highly rated teenager long to make his first crucial contribution in a white shirt. The Brentford loan man, wearing number three, robbed James Abankwah of possession, drove into the box and delivered a perfect low, drilled cross for Milutin Osmajic to flick home - the sort of opportunity any centre-forward wants to see present itself.
At half time the only disappointment was that PNE only had a one-goal lead, which spoke volumes of their 45 minute display. Kaine Kesler-Hayden had found himself in twice down the right with Mads Frokjaer pulling strings for Preston in the hosts' half. On both of those occasions Watford defenders had to get back to clear the ball off the line.
Maintaining energy and intensity was going to be the big challenge for North End, who had dropped off in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Tom Cleverley's side have been strong at home all campaign and improvement felt a given from Watford. But, North End came out in a similar groove and almost had their second within two minutes.
Jonathan Bond, though, was there to push Osmajic's placed effort behind after the Montenegrin was played through and took a glorious first touch into the Hornets' box. Preston's number 28 often gets two when he gets one though and he was a pest all night for the home team.
The next time Osmajic was played in, on 56 minutes, he wrapped up his second brace of the season against Watford - in utterly devastating fashion. Frokjaer's pass in behind the yellow shirts saw the PNE man drive at goal and blast the ball into the top right corner; simply too much power for Bond to stop.
There was still more than half-an-hour to play but this never looked anything like being the complete away performance from Preston - who limited Watford to precious little in the way of goal scoring chances. However, Rocco Vata's 89th minute cracker from 20 yards set up a grand stand finish out of nowhere.
And with seven additional minutes added on immediately after, the feel inside Vicarage Road suddenly shifted entirely. Crosses came into the Lilywhites’ box and big headers needed to be won. The referee’s full-time whistle eventually sounded and three big, hard earned and thoroughly deserved points headed back up the road.
Starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson (Holmes 66'), McCann (c), Meghoma (Brady 72'), Thordarson (Lindsay 90'), Frokjaer (Greenwood 72'), Osmajic (Riis 72') Unused subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Keane, Evans.
Watford vs Preston LIVE
FULL TIME: Watford 1-2 PNE
North End make life hard for themselves but get the job done thanks to Osmajic’s two goals!
Vata pulled one back late on for Watford with a 20 yard drive.
Reaction will come from PNE assistant Stuart McCall after Paul Heckingbottom was sent off at half time for foul language.
90' Handball appeals (1-2)
Riis breaks for PNE and sets up Greenwood to shoot from the edge of the box, with it 3v2. But it’s blocked and the handball appeals are waved away.
90+' PNE sub (1-2)
Lindsay on for Thordarson.
90' GOAL! Watford 1-2 PNE
Vata crashes in a cracker.
83' Well wide (0-2)
Still work to do but PNE are almost there. Larouci slices an effort miles wide and that is the sign for a lot of home fans to start leaving.
78' Chance for three (0-2)
Holmes drives down the right and slides Greenwood in but Bond blocks his powered shot towards the near post.
76' Break in play again (0-2)
North End defend the Watford attack well and another Hornet is now down receiving treatment - Imran Louza this time.
72' Triple PNE sub (0-2)
Meghoma, Frokjaer and Osmajic make way for Brady, Greenwood and Riis.
71' Booked (0-2)
Late one from Thordarson who is shown a yellow card.
70' Straight at Woodman (0-2)
Routine save for the PNE goalkeeper as he holds on to Bayo’s header after a dangerous Larouci cross from the left.
66' First PNE change (0-2)
Holmes replaces Ledson - who has put in a solid shift.
65' Sliced wide (0-2)
Good shooting opportunity for Frokjaer from the right of the box but he scuffs it off target.
62' Bond holds on (0-2)
Kesler-Hayden drives inside and unleashes a low effort which Bond gathers.
60' Heckingbottom red card (0-2)
The PNE boss was shown a red card for foul and abusive language at half time.
56' GOAL!!!!!!!!! Watford 0-2 PNE
Frokjaer plays it in behind, Osmajic runs through and smashes home!!!!
54' Dangerous cross (0-1)
Gibson with a loose pass and Watford intercept 25 yards from goal. It’s played to Chakvetadze whose low cross is held by Woodman.
53' Watford sub (0-1)
Back under way with Chakvetadze on for the injured Ebosele.
49' Break in play (0-1)
Ebosele now down for Watford and receiving treatment.
