Liam Manning | Getty Images

Paul Heckingbottom is currently the 10th longest-serving manager in the Championship.

Although focus is on the transfer window, which is just days away from getting underway, there is plenty of movement in the managerial market.

Already Southampton have named Will Still as Ivan Juric’s successor following their relegation from the Premier League, while Watford recently announced the arrival of Paulo Pezzolano.

Heading into what will be a busy summer, there is plenty of gossip and speculations doing the rounds in the managerial market.

We’ve taken a look at the situations currently taking place across the second tier.

Manning making moves

Norwich City are closing in on the arrival of Bristol City boss Liam Manning, according to various reports.

The 39-year-old is set to make the swap across the Championship to PNE’s rivals, despite the Robins finishing in the play-off positions last term.

Bristol Live have since claimed the Ashton Gate outfit have received an approach for the head coach, who still has two years remaining on his current terms at BS3.

The Canaries will also bring assistants Chris Hogg and James Krause to Carrow Road as part of Manning’s backroom staff. The Bristol City boss was born in Norwich and is set to be named as Johannes Hoff Thorup’s successor.

He guided the Robins to their first play-off finish in 17 years, which was secured with a 2-2 draw against PNE on the final day of the campaign.

Leicester to axe van Nistelrooy

It looks increasingly likely Leicester City and Ruud van Nistelrooy will part ways following their relegation from the Premier League.

TalkSPORT have suggested the Dutchman looks set to be sacked imminently by the Foxes, who made an instant return to the Championship.

After taking over from Steve Cooper in November, the ex-Manchester United man won just four games at the King Power Stadium hot-seat.

Former Southampton boss Russell Martin is the current favourite to replace van Nistelrooy in the dugout this summer and has been without a job since his Saints axing in December.

Ruud van Nistelrooy | Getty Images

West Brom moving for Mason

West Brom are set to hold talks with Spurs coach Ryan Mason as per reports.

Express and Star have suggested the Baggies are looking to make an approach for Ange Postecoglou’s assistant, who is out of contract this summer.

The 33-year-old is the number one choice to succeed Tony Mowbray at the Hawthorns, following his sacking in April.

Mason has managerial experience, taking charge of Spurs on a number of occasions on a caretaker basis and helped to guide the north London outfit to their first major trophy in 18 years.

Danny Rohl future remains uncertain

Danny Rohl’s future remains uncertain at Sheffield Wednesday amid suggestions his future lies away from Hillsborough.

Our sister paper, The Star, have claimed the Owls boss believes his future lies away from the Steel City club, who finished 14th in the Championship last term.

The article goes on to suggest the German boss told the club of his decision before the end of the season and has since been tipped with roles in Europe.

Rohl has been in the Sheffield Wednesday hot-seat since 2023 and has won 34 of his 89 games in charge.