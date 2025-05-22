Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving PNE’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s less than two weeks until the transfer window opens its doors for the first 10 days of June.

However, the market will then close for a further six days before re-opening for business on June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lilywhites have already secured the signing of Jordan Thompson, who arrived on a free transfer after being released by Stoke City at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, moves for Daniel Iversen, Cody Drameh and Fillip Marshall have all been reported in the past week as Paul Heckingbottom continues to prepare for the summer.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as anticipation grows ahead of the window.

Here are all the latest transfer headlines involving the Lilywhites’ rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rak-Sakyi to Southampton

Crystal Palace are reportedly willing to listen to offers for talented winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, as per reports.

News Shopper have claimed the Eagles could be open to letting the 22-year-old leave Selhurst Park in the window following his loan spell with Sheffield United.

The winger has been heavily linked with Southampton as interest grows for the youngster, who scored seven goals in 34 appearances for the Blades this term.

Rak-Sakyi was a wanted man 12-months ago with a number of PNE’s rivals on the hunt to sign the former Charlton ace, following an outstanding stint at The Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester, Hull, Leeds, Portsmouth, Luton and Sheffield United were all keeping tabs on the winger as well as European suitors including Lyon and Anderlecht.

At the time it was estimated a heavy loan-package would be required to sign the talent on a temporary basis, with reports suggesting the Blades paid a seven-figure sum for his season-long stint.

The 22-year-old featured in the 1-0 triumph for Chris Wilder’s men against the Lilywhites in March at Bramall Lane.

West Brom man wanted

West Brom defender Semi Ajayi is of interest to Hull and Reading this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Express and Star have reportedly spoken to the 31-year-old’s agent, who has confirmed the Championship outfit and the League One side are battling for the centre-back’s signature.

Ajayi was one of three senior players released by the Baggies following a disappointing campaign, which saw him feature just 15 times due to long-term injuries.

The centre-back departed the Hawthorns along with midfielder John Swift and forward Grady Diangana, with the club still on the search for Tony Mowbray’s successor.

Swans set for swoop

Lewis O'Brien. | Getty Images

Swansea are reportedly ‘in love’ with midfielder Lewis O’Brien and are looking to secure his services once again this summer, according to WalesOnline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nottingham Forest man spent the second half of the campaign on loan in south Wales, where he amassed 16 appearances for Alan Sheehan’s men.

After impressing at the Swansea.com Stadium, the Swans are set to reignite their interest in the 26-year-old in the transfer window, while reports in Spain are claiming La Liga outfit Valencia are keen on a loan-to-buy deal.

O’Brien penned a deal until the end of the season in south Wales and featured in March’s goalless draw at Deepdale. He has 12 months remaining on his current Nottingham Forest deal.

Your next PNE read: 12 former Preston North End men now free agents after Derby County and Rotherham United exits - gallery