It promises to be a busy summer transfer window for Preston North End

Preston North End have expressed an interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Filip Marschall, the Lancashire Post understands.

The 22-year-old returns to the Premier League club following his fourth loan move away from Villa Park. Marschall made 51 appearances for Crewe Alexandra last season as the League Two club finished 13th. He kept 16 clean sheets in the fourth tier.

Marschall had a five month spell at MK Dons the season prior - a loan which followed two stints at Gateshead, with whom he won the National League North title. In December 2024, he extended his contract with Villa.

But, it is believed the shot-stopper could depart this summer - with a permanent exit on the cards. Marschall, an England Under-19 international, made his debut for Villa in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League away clash at Zrinjski Mostar.

The 2021 FA Youth Cup winner is believed to have sparked enquiries from second tier clubs, with PNE one of them. North End are expected to sign Daniel Iversen to replace number one Freddie Woodman, who has left upon the expiry of his contract.

Iversen, a former Preston loan favourite, is also out of contract this summer with Leicester City - and a return to Deepdale is thought to be agreed. That is not believed to rule out a move for Marschall, though.

Posting on X, after his loan at Crewe, the GK said: ‘It’s been amazing to play for this incredible club. I can’t thank everyone enough - the staff, my teammates and the fans, you’ve been so good to me.

‘Although we didn’t achieve our goals, I’ve loved playing here, and am proud we were able to match the club record for clean sheets in a season together. A great club with amazing people. All the best and thank you @crewealexfc ❤️’

