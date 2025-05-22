12 former Preston North End men now free agents after Derby County and Rotherham United exits - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 22nd May 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 13:08 BST

A handful of former Preston North End players have been released this summer

Clubs up and down the country have been publishing their retained list in recent weeks, following the 2024/25 season.

At Deepdale, the Lilywhites have said goodbye to Emil Riis, Ryan Ledson, Freddie Woodman, Kian Best, Patrick Bauer and Kian Taylor.

Those six will all move on to pastures new, as will several players who have pulled on the Preston shirt in previous seasons.

Here is a look at the former North Enders looking for their next club...

The striker's time at Dundee United has come to an end. Moult scored 25 goals in 65 appearances during his two years with the club.

Louis Moult

The striker's time at Dundee United has come to an end. Moult scored 25 goals in 65 appearances during his two years with the club. | SNS Group

The front man has bid an emotional farewell to St Johnstone, after 267 games for the club.

Stevie May

The front man has bid an emotional farewell to St Johnstone, after 267 games for the club. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Reach is one of a handful of players leaving Wycombe Wanderers, after their League One play-off semi-final defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Adam Reach

Reach is one of a handful of players leaving Wycombe Wanderers, after their League One play-off semi-final defeat to Charlton Athletic. | Marc Atkins

The forward's time at Derby County has concluded after three years with the Rams. He scored 14 goals in his 113 matches for the club.

Tom Barkhuizen

The forward's time at Derby County has concluded after three years with the Rams. He scored 14 goals in his 113 matches for the club. | Getty Images

