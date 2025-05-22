Clubs up and down the country have been publishing their retained list in recent weeks, following the 2024/25 season.

At Deepdale, the Lilywhites have said goodbye to Emil Riis, Ryan Ledson, Freddie Woodman, Kian Best, Patrick Bauer and Kian Taylor.

Those six will all move on to pastures new, as will several players who have pulled on the Preston shirt in previous seasons.

Here is a look at the former North Enders looking for their next club...

Louis Moult The striker's time at Dundee United has come to an end. Moult scored 25 goals in 65 appearances during his two years with the club.

Stevie May The front man has bid an emotional farewell to St Johnstone, after 267 games for the club.

Adam Reach Reach is one of a handful of players leaving Wycombe Wanderers, after their League One play-off semi-final defeat to Charlton Athletic.