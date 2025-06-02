Preston North End rivals set to reject Spanish bid as Sheffield United eye former £17.5m striker

By Pepe Lacey
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 18:00 BST

The transfer window is officially underway and clubs across the Premier League and EFL can start the business.

PNE have already completed two new signings, with Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen arriving during the close season.

There have been a number of names linked with moves to Deepdale ahead of the market, which is expected to be a busy one for Paul Heckingbottom.

With the shutters now off and the window open for action, there has been plenty of transfer gossip and speculation doing the round across the Championship.

Here are all the latest headlines involving the Lilywhites’ second-tier rivals.

Norwich near Grimshaw move

Norwich City are closing in on their first summer signing, with Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw nearing a move.

Sky Sports have claimed the 27-year-old is set for a £600,000 swap to Carrow Road following the Pilgrims’ relegation to League One.

Should talks progress well, the shot-stopper will undergo a medical this week as the Canaries look to revamp their goalkeeping department.

Grimshaw spent just one season at Home Park, having joined Argyle in August 2024 for a similar fee from Blackpool.

The former Manchester City youth talent made just 22 appearances during his stint in Devon after falling out of favour under Miron Muslic.

The keeper made just three appearances under the Austria boss, who utilised Conor Hazard between the sticks.

Grimshaw kept just one clean sheet during his time at Home Park and started Plymouth’s frenetic 3-3 draw against PNE in October.

It’s not the only deal which Norwich are closing in on, with the Canaries set to announce the appointment of Liam Manning. Terms have reportedly been agreed with Bristol City over the head coach, who led the Robins to a play-off finish last season.

QPR to reject Spanish bid

Spanish side Espanyol have lodged a £5m bid for QPR midfielder Jonathan Varane, according to West London Sport.

The La Liga outfit are keen to bring the 23-year-old back to Europe this summer after spending just a season in England.

The R’s signed the Frenchman for £875,000 in July 2024 from Sporting Gijon and amassed 39 appearances in what was a frustrating start to life in the Championship.

Despite the Loftus Road side potentially earning £4m on Varane, they are expected to reject the offer, with the central midfielder only a year into his long-term deal.

Rangers are still without a manager after placing Marti Cifuentes on gardening leave on the eve of the final game of the season.

Varane featured in both of QPR’s 2-1 triumphs against PNE in December and April.

Jonathan VaraneJonathan Varane
Jonathan Varane | Getty Images

Blades back for McBurnie

Sheffield United are reportedly eyeing a shock move for Oli McBurnie.

Transfer correspondent Alan Nixon has claimed the Blades are looking to reunite with the striker this summer, who left Las Palmas following their La Liga relegation last term.

Swansea City and Hull City have been linked with the 28-year-old already during the close season as speculation grows over his future.

McBurnie arrived at Bramall Lane for a reported £17.5m in 2019, where he spent four years and scored 29 goals in 159 appearances.

Prior to his move to the Spanish top flight last year, the former Newport and Barnsley man netted two goals in his four games against PNE.

