PNE lost 2-1 to QPR in the 94th minute on Good Friday

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was left furious after his side’s 2-1 loss to Queens Park Rangers on Friday.

The Lilywhites got their noses in front just before the break, when Liam Lindsay headed home from Robbie Brady’s pinpoint cross.

QPR substitute Michael Frey blasted in the equaliser 10 minutes from time and Lucas Andersen then landed the hammer-blow deep into second half injury time, with a swerving strike from distance.

The result left PNE 17th in the Championship table, six points clear of 22nd placed Luton Town with three matches left to play this season.

Post-match, Heckingbottom said: “Everything we did well in the first half, we didn't do in the second half. I expected us to go and do more and be even better in the second half. Totally different from the start, people playing out of position and then throw that in with the amount of times we gave the ball away, and it just puts us on the back foot. But I still expect us to be able to, regardless if we have the ball or we don't have the ball, have the mentality to see the game out... stop crosses, block shots.

“All the second half, really, certain things that anger me - I saw a lot of them in there. I'm not going to criticise people for getting on the ball and then making mistakes but ultimately, you've got to put a value on the ball and it's got to matter keeping the ball. Then, you just have to look at the goals really: desire to stop crosses and block shots, that's a given if you want to win, that's just a given. We just made it too easy, way too easy and that's why you lose.

“When things become difficult, you tend to fall back into what you really are and like I say, it becomes tiresome when we're on about mentality, blocking shots, making tackles, tracking runs, getting the correct side when you lose a ball. It becomes tiresome when you're continually driving that. So when it gets difficult, you drop back into your comfort zone and what that is. We had too many players on the pitch there who didn't value those things.

“No-one likes being told that and being shouted at. It's the results that've got to matter more than that. You should be more bothered about getting beat and your own man getting the better of you, than what someone's going to say to you. I've said the same things lots of times throughout the season, lots of times, and I know I'm not the first person to have been sat in this seat and said this at this stage of the season. But my job is to make sure I'm the last one.

“I’ve just said it to Peter (Ridsdale)... if this happens again then we're part of the problem, simple... simple. So I've said it in the press the other day: change, or you change the people, that's it. And I'm committed to that and everyone else has got to be committed to that because no... no chance of that happening, no chance. Over the season I'm building a picture on everyone and everything at the club and I'm seeing a pattern and I don't like it. So even if we have that good response, I'll not forget this.

“I'll not forget the other moments, because I'll just be waiting for the next one. So yeah, there has to be a response, of course there has, and I'd expect one. But I'm thinking bigger, I'm thinking about making improvements and where we want to be, how we want to compete and how we change that. When I say desire, I don't mean running about, but you've got to behave in a way that it matters. With the 1-11, the subs - and I'm being harsh on one or two here because I'm not labelling this at everyone - it's got to matter.

“You can't park it, you can't forget it. It's what's got to drive you and make sure you make the changes. I've just been having a conversation with Peter there. I don't need to wait until tomorrow to calm down. Why do I want to do that? It's obvious what needs to happen. Change, or be changed, that's it. Now, how much is possible, I don't know. That won't be determined by me. Right now, how I feel, I’d throw a bomb under the lot and start again. That’s what I’d do, but I don’t think I’ll be able to do that, so it’s going to be hard work.”

“He deserved to come in...”

Heckingbottom made two changes to his team on the afternoon with goal scorer Lindsay replacing Lewis Gibson in the heart of defence. It was a topic of debate pre-match, given that the Plymouth Argyle recruit dropped to the bench for the first time since joining in January.

“Yeah, I brought Liam in,” said Heckingbottom. “I want to win. I want people to understand that drawing and good performances aren't good enough. So, that was it, yeah. Liam was actually was one of the better players, and I left him out the following game. So, yeah, he deserved to come in and it's harsh on Lewis, I get that. But we wanted to go with the back four and have people higher up the pitch to press that a little bit higher.

“Which, was fine and good. I was happy with the team we picked. You always want to be better and have better performances but yeah, bringing Lewis on and Porto (Porteous) on wasn’t really the solution. I thought it might have been although, obviously, when you watch a game back you're thinking: ‘Well, would you have put him in midfield, or up front, and had seven people on who know how to defend the box properly?”

