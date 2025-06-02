CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE have already completed two new signings ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Preston North End need a huge refresh and rebuild this summer if they want to avoid relegation next season.

That’s the no-nonsense verdict of Ryan Dilks from the Second Tier Podcast, who is adamant the Lilywhites’ form in the remaining months of the campaign could be a sign of things to come.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men secured their survival on the final day after a 2-2 draw against Bristol City, which was enough to move them clear of the bottom three. It was a concerning run of form in the back-end of the season, with North End winning just one of their remaining 15 matches and slide to 20th.

The PNE boss has already set to work in building his squad for next term, with the free-transfer signings of Jordan Thompson and Daniel Iversen. In the view of Dilks, however, the Lilywhites will need have to splash the cash this summer if they want to compete with their rivals, and avoid another relegation battle in the 2025-26 campaign.

PNE need to spend money to compete with rivals in Championship next season

Speaking on the latest episode, he said: ‘As we have been alluding to over the past few weeks, even after Preston stayed up on the final day, I do get the sense that the end to this past season isn’t just a bad run of form. I worry that it is possibly a sign of things to come because it seems like everything at Preston has turned very stale.

‘We’ve spoken a lot over the past 12 months or so about how that squad is full of average players at best and now even some of the better players who they’ve had have left the club.

‘You’ve got a club who, historically, don’t spend much money. There’s a lot to be worried about at Preston North End. They need a big refresh and it’s a big, big job to do over one summer... they might find themselves going down.’

PNE ‘five or six’ starters away

Jordan Thompson. | Ian Robinson

Although two new faces have arrived through the doors at Deepdale, PNE have already had a bid knocked back for Hull City defender Cody Drameh. But Heckingbottom’s side are still ‘five or six’ first-team starters away from moving themselves clear of the relegation picture, according to co-host Justin Peach.

He said: ‘It is the question of will they invest? They’ve bought in Jordan Thompson on a free transfer, which is such a Preston signing because he’s a utility player. He will be useful to have in the squad but by my count, they are still five or six starters short of being a top half team.

‘That is a lot of additions that need to be made. I sit here very uncomfortably when thinking about Preston and their endeavours next season.’

