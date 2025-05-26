Jimmy Dunne is being linked with Sheffield United. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving PNE’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window opens this week and promises to be an exciting period at Deepdale.

PNE have already confirmed the arrival of midfielder Jordan Thompson on a free transfer, while Daniel Iversen is set to seal his return to the Lilywhites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lancashire Post understands a move for the keeper is close to being wrapped up after Paul Heckingbottom’s men agreed a deal for the shot-stopper.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds as anticipation grows ahead of the window.

Here’s the latest transfer headlines involving the Lilywhites’ rivals.

Blackburn battle for defender

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly closing in on the signing of Montpellier defender Modibo Sagnan, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers are believed to be holding talks with the Ligue 1 outfit over a deal for the centre-back, who still has three years remaining on his current terms.

The Ewood Park appears to be the next destination for the promising 26-year-old, who has been recently linked with Premier League sides Leeds United and Sunderland.

After joining the French outfit from FC Utrech in February 2024, Sagnan has gone on to amass 41 appearances for La Paillade and has four international caps for Mali.

PNE’s fierce Lancashire rivals finished two points away from the play-offs in the Championship last term, with Rovers coming out on top in the last meeting in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades move for Dunne

Sheffield United are expected to reignite their interest in QPR stalwart Jimmy Dunne this summer.

The Star has revealed the Blades are looking to make a move for the defender in the forthcoming window after losing in Saturday’s play-off final to Sunderland on Saturday.

Chris Wilder’s men tried to tempt the 27-year-old to Bramall Lane in January to boost their promotion hopes, only to see a bid knocked back by the R’s.

After arriving from Burnley in 2021, Dunne has featured 163 times and scored 11 goals and played a crucial role in their 15th-placed finish last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back started both triumphs over the Lilywhites earlier in the campaign and scored the late winner during December’s 2-1 win for QPR.

Jimmy Dunne. | Getty Images

Watford want striker

Watford are believed to be looking at Las Palmas striker Ivan Cedric, according to AfricaFoot.

The Cameroon youth international is claimed to be on the radar of the Hornets after scoring eight goals in 24 appearances while on loan with Barcelona’s B team, FC Barcelona Atletic, last term.

The 23-year-old has history with new Vicarage Road boss Paulo Pezzolano, with the head coach signing Cedric while at Real Valladolid in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the forward only arriving at Las Palmas in July 2024 - and without even making an appearance for the club - a move to England could be on the cards despite still having three years left on his current terms.

Your next PNE read: Clear question marks as Preston North End reportedly rival Wrexham for Nottingham Forest transfer move