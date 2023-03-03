Preston North End, Sheffield United and Luton Town target eyed in ‘deal’ by new club as transfer links emerge
Preston North End face a tricky away trip to Watford this weekend. The Lilywhites head down to Hertfordshire on the back of their 0-0 draw with Coventry City last time out.
Ryan Lowe’s side are 12th in the Championship table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Target latest
Preston were credited with an interest in Motherwell defender Max Johnston last month in a report by the Daily Record. The 19-year-old is also believed to be on the radar of fellow second tier sides Sheffield United and Luton Town with his contract up at the end of this campaign.
However, he is now reportedly being eyed by Italian outfit Bologna and a ‘deal’ is in the ‘pipeline’ according to Corrierre Dello Sport. The Middlesbrough-born man has played for his current club for his whole career to date and has spent time away on loan at Queen of the South and Cove Rangers to gain experience.
Goalkeeper links
Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is being linked with a few clubs at the moment. The Sun claim Rangers, Leeds United and Leicester City are all said to be keen on landing the former England youth international.
He made the switch to Deepdale last summer from Newcastle United and has made the number one spot his own at Deepdale this term, making 33 appearances in the league so far. Prior to his move, he had loan spells at Aberdeen, Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth.