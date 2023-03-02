A Preston North End win at Watford is a long time coming as they head to Vicarage Road

The two sides have met five times since PNE’s 2-1 win in 2005 and the Lilywhites have not been victorious on their travels since. Darius Henderson gave the Hornets the lead back in 2005, with David Nugent and Dickson Etuhu turning the game on its head.

The two sides have had polar opposite fortunes since that game, with North End failing to reach the Premier League and subsequently dropping into League One for a time, whilst Watford have enjoyed lengthy spells in the top flight on several occasions.

And with Saturday’s hosts having regular access to the riches of the world’s most lucrative league, it leaves them in a strong position this campaign.

They were strongly tipped before the season started to secure an immediate return to the top flight although that outcome might be left, at least in part, to chance as the top two and automatic promotion spots seem to be out of reach for this year, especially after losing to second placed Sheffield United in their last game.

Watford will instead be hoping that they can secure promotion through the play-offs, though they must first restore themselves to a place in the top six. They’re four points off arch rivals Luton Town, managed by their former boss Rob Edwards who was unceremoniously sacked just 10 games into the season, so have some ground to make up.

They have spent time in the top six on many occasions this term but with the margin for error in the Championship being so small, they can quickly find themselves off the pace. But the tools they need to surge back up the table are certainly at their disposal, managing to keep hold of most of their stars from their Premier League campaign last time out, with Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr both staying on for a test in the Championship.

Both were tipped with big money moves away but the former instead signed a new deal until 2028, whilst Sarr is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal. The duo have contributed 18 goals so far this season for Watford, whilst setting up eight more. If PNE can keep that area of the Hornets attacking threats quiet, they stand a better chance. Keinan Davis is another of Slaven Bilic’s weapons, he achieved promotion last season with Nottingham Forest.

In their manager Bilic, though, they have plenty of promotion experience and he steered West Bromwich Albion back to the top flight just a few years ago. He managed to unite a fractured club and have them enjoying like in the Premier League again, although his stay proved not to last long.

He’s a big name and a strong character, which is what Watford do tend to look for – though they certainly won’t hesitate if they no longer think he is the right man for the job.