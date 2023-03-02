The onus is on Whiteman to get the food in, as Evans managed to just escape the incoming new rule requiring chicken for all after a red card.

Evans’ ban – the equivalent of his second red card of the season – came after retrospective action was taken over an incident against Bristol City whilst Whiteman received a straight red in the next game for a tackle against Luton Town.

PNE’s players took it upon themselves to make their teammates pay for their ill-discipline, with Whiteman the first victim of their new rule, though Evans is willing to help out, a bit.

Preston North End's Ched Evans celebrates scoring against Blackburn with Brad Potts (left) and Ben Whiteman (right)

Evans said: “I think Ben Whiteman is going to cover it. I got sent off against Wigan and I don't know if you have to pay a fine to the club or what but in regards to red cards, the gaffer will always back you if it's a genuine attempt for the ball or a tackle.

"If it's something you can't pull out of, I'd expect my teammates to do it and they'd expect the same from me. If it's a silly red card and the lads lose a game, it's just disappointment and it's needless.

"For things like that, there should be a punishment in place but Ben will be treating everyone to a Nandos.

"I'll order as much food as I can! The rule was only implicated two days after I got banned, it's just come in! I'll throw to it, I'll help him out, I'll get the drinks. I'll buy one refillable for the whole squad!”

Evans missed games against Burnley, Luton Town, Hull City and Wigan Athletic due to his four match ban, having been sent off against the Latics in the first game of the season.

But did the Welshman think the incident was worthy of the ban?

“No,” he said. “I've watched it back, it's a strange one because if the ref sees it and gives me a yellow I don't get banned but I've not hit him in the head or the face. I've grabbed his shoulder but it's one of them. It's a high pressure moment, I've not meant to hurt him, I haven't hurt him. I haven't touched his face or his head but it is what it is. I have to accept it and move on.