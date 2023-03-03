Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe explains Daniel Johnson's contract situation with star midfielder having just 6 months left
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed that there has been no change when it comes to a new contract for long-serving midfielder Daniel Johnson.
The Jamaican has been a standout for PNE over the last couple of games, showing the qualities that have made him a favourite at Deepdale over his 300 league games at the club.
But with less than six months remaining on his current contract, questions are being asked over whether the cultured no.10 will be staying beyond the summer.
On any new developments, Lowe said: “No, DJ knows where he's at, we know where we're at. We'll have a discussion at the end of March or early April when we know where we are, budgets for next season and where we're going to try and go; then we'll sit down and thrash all of that out.
"DJ knows the situation he's in, we've no worries on that, he needs to be performing to the way he is. I've said it numerous times, if you do good by me and the football club I always do good by them.
"It's not even a conversation that needs to be had, for any of the players who are out of contract. It's a case of let's keep getting back to basics, keep winning, keep collecting points and see where it takes us. We'll sit down at the end of March or early April with the ones we need to and then take it from there.”
PNE have handed out three new deals so far this season, those going to Liam Lindsay, Ryan Ledson and Ched Evans over the course of around a month between December and January.
There is still a host of first team pros with little time left on their contracts and that is a situation that will be resolved at a later date.
Lowe siad: “We gave a few contracts out early doors because we felt it was a must at the time. Now we've got to look at what we've got for next season, whatit's going to be and what it's going to look like.
"That's why we'll wait, we'll have a rough idea of where we're going to finish and a rough idea of what we've got moving forward to next season and we'll continue with what we're doing. It won't be any earlier, it won't be any later. We'll sit down at the right time.”