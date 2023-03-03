The Jamaican has been a standout for PNE over the last couple of games, showing the qualities that have made him a favourite at Deepdale over his 300 league games at the club.

But with less than six months remaining on his current contract, questions are being asked over whether the cultured no.10 will be staying beyond the summer.

On any new developments, Lowe said: “No, DJ knows where he's at, we know where we're at. We'll have a discussion at the end of March or early April when we know where we are, budgets for next season and where we're going to try and go; then we'll sit down and thrash all of that out.

Preston North End's Daniel Johnson composes himself ahead of sending Wigan Athletic's Ben Amos the wrong way to score the equalising goal from the penalty spot to make the score 1-1

"DJ knows the situation he's in, we've no worries on that, he needs to be performing to the way he is. I've said it numerous times, if you do good by me and the football club I always do good by them.

"It's not even a conversation that needs to be had, for any of the players who are out of contract. It's a case of let's keep getting back to basics, keep winning, keep collecting points and see where it takes us. We'll sit down at the end of March or early April with the ones we need to and then take it from there.”

PNE have handed out three new deals so far this season, those going to Liam Lindsay, Ryan Ledson and Ched Evans over the course of around a month between December and January.

There is still a host of first team pros with little time left on their contracts and that is a situation that will be resolved at a later date.

A banner of Preston North End's Daniel Johnson hangs in the Alan Kelly Town End

Lowe siad: “We gave a few contracts out early doors because we felt it was a must at the time. Now we've got to look at what we've got for next season, whatit's going to be and what it's going to look like.

