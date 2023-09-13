PNE deadline day signing Milutin Osmajic

Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic has finally landed in England following his deadline day move from Cadiz.

The club’s record signing had been waiting for his visa paperwork to be finalised, having signed a four-year deal with PNE on the final day of the summer transfer window. North End made a late move for the Montengro international and won the race for his signature amid reported competition from Hellas Verona, Stoke City and CSKA Moscow.

PNE are claimed to have paid £2.15million for Osmajic, who met with North End officials over in Spain and went through fitness work with one of the club’s coaches. There was lots of travelling involved for the 24-year-old, who spent two two years with Cadiz and last season out on loan with Portguese top flight side Vizela.

Osmajic’s arrival in the country is a timely one, with PNE hosting Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon and manager Ryan Lowe’s striking options looking threadbare. Emil Riis was targeting a return for the Pilgrims, but he will not be back in action for another six weeks - along with Ched Evans - according to the North End boss.