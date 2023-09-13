Preston North End handed crucial Milutin Osmajic boost ahead of Plymouth Argyle clash
The PNE striker could make his debut against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday
Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic has finally landed in England following his deadline day move from Cadiz.
The club’s record signing had been waiting for his visa paperwork to be finalised, having signed a four-year deal with PNE on the final day of the summer transfer window. North End made a late move for the Montengro international and won the race for his signature amid reported competition from Hellas Verona, Stoke City and CSKA Moscow.
PNE are claimed to have paid £2.15million for Osmajic, who met with North End officials over in Spain and went through fitness work with one of the club’s coaches. There was lots of travelling involved for the 24-year-old, who spent two two years with Cadiz and last season out on loan with Portguese top flight side Vizela.
Osmajic’s arrival in the country is a timely one, with PNE hosting Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon and manager Ryan Lowe’s striking options looking threadbare. Emil Riis was targeting a return for the Pilgrims, but he will not be back in action for another six weeks - along with Ched Evans - according to the North End boss.
Additionally, Preston’s only fit senior striker and top scorer this season, Will Keane, suffered an injury over the international break. The Republic of Ireland man was introduced in the second half against France and had to be withdrawn after 11 minutes due to an adductor issue. With Keane, Evans and Riis all possibly sidelined - and fellow summer recruit Layton Stewart on an individual training program - PNE could well hand Osmajic his debut just a few days after arriving in England.