PNE players in training

Championship football is back on the horizon for Preston North End after the first international break of the season.

The Lilywhites headed into it top of the table, having collected 13 points from their first five matches of the campaign. Ryan Lowe’s men returned to Euxton at the end of last week after brief some time off, with preparation all geared towards the visit of Plymouth Argyle to Deepdale this weekend.

Here are four things that caught our eye in PNE’s training video: Inside Euxton.

Getting bodies back

Lowe has been desperate to have his squad boosted, so seeing Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady involved in first-team training will be extremely pleasing. Whiteman had a hernia operation in July and has not played a match since April 22nd, while Brady’s last minutes were April 19th. The Irishman has been managed carefully over the summer due to a recurring calf issue, which PNE have been extra wary on.

The pair were involved in every drill, with a good intensity about their work and both players clearly enjoying being back out on the grass with their team mates. Brady stuck a couple of lovely finishes away in the small-sided game and North End’s number four was in good spirits throughout. Ched Evans also took part, though his return to match action is not expected anytime soon - with Lowe putting a December timeframe on it when asked last month.

Millar settling in

It’s always good to see a new face in the building and Liam Millar has been thrust straight into things with his new club. The deadline day loan arrival has a full pre-season under his belt and could well debut on Saturday, having looked sharp in training. Millar has spoken about the direct dribbling he hopes to bring to the table and the Canadian’s quick feet were on show in North End’s behind the scenes video - as well as a wonderfully composed, first time finish into the bottom corner.

Stewart put through his paces

Layton Stewart has signed a three-year deal with PNE and is a work-in-progress addition, with Lowe speaking about the individual program Preston have put the summer recruit on. North End have relied heavily on the loan market in recent years but they have made an effort this summer to build a squad of their own players. Stewart is one of those, and we saw him working solo with one of PNE’s coaches.

Lowe stayed relatively coy last month when asked if Stewart had picked up a knock, but the ex-Liverpool man did tell the camera it was “good to be back” while going through his work. There may well, then, have been a set-back along the way - but North End’s number 17 is back out there and putting the hard yards in.

No sign of Emil