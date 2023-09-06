Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic awaiting green light to fly to England
The striker signed for PNE on transfer deadline day from Cadiz
Preston North End deadline day signing Milutin Osmajic is awaiting the result of his visa application today.
The Montenegro striker was signed for a club record fee - reported by the Spanish press as £2.15million - on the final day of the summer transfer window by PNE. Signed from La Liga side Cadiz, Osmajic penned a four-year contract with North End. His arrival was a timely one, with the international break presenting an ideal opportunity to get the formalities of Osmajic’s move sorted.
He was signed subject to international clearance and a successful visa application, which the 24-year-old has been sorting in Spain today. It is now a case of waiting for an answer and - all being well - the administrative process of sorting the visa would then take up to five working days. PNE are hopeful of having Osmajic in contention to face Plymouth Argyle on September 16th.
He is not away with his country over the break, for Montenegro’s matches against Lithuania and Bulgaria. So for now, Osmajic will get through fitness work with one of Preston’s coaches over in Spain - where he has met with North End officials too. As soon as the green light comes through regarding the visa, a flight over to England will be arranged for Preston’s new number 28 - who has had a lot of travelling to do in the last few days.
On the signing, Ryan Lowe said last week: “Big Milutin is obviously a bit different. He’s a big, strong, powerful, quick lad who can score goals. He had been on our radar for some time, with the analytical boys and the recruitment team. Once we knew we had a chance of getting him, we pushed it all the way. I am just pleased to get a striker in the building.”