Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End deadline day signing Milutin Osmajic is awaiting the result of his visa application today.

The Montenegro striker was signed for a club record fee - reported by the Spanish press as £2.15million - on the final day of the summer transfer window by PNE. Signed from La Liga side Cadiz, Osmajic penned a four-year contract with North End. His arrival was a timely one, with the international break presenting an ideal opportunity to get the formalities of Osmajic’s move sorted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was signed subject to international clearance and a successful visa application, which the 24-year-old has been sorting in Spain today. It is now a case of waiting for an answer and - all being well - the administrative process of sorting the visa would then take up to five working days. PNE are hopeful of having Osmajic in contention to face Plymouth Argyle on September 16th.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is not away with his country over the break, for Montenegro’s matches against Lithuania and Bulgaria. So for now, Osmajic will get through fitness work with one of Preston’s coaches over in Spain - where he has met with North End officials too. As soon as the green light comes through regarding the visa, a flight over to England will be arranged for Preston’s new number 28 - who has had a lot of travelling to do in the last few days.