Preston North End's Will Keane

Preston North End are still assessing the injury suffered to Will Keane over the international break.

The Lilywhites’ top scorer was forced off in the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France last Thursday. Keane was introduced on 67 minutes but withdrawn on 78, with manager Stephen Kenny confirming post match that an adductor issue had forced the striker off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keane then left the Irish camp and headed back to England, before Sunday night’s match against the Netherlands. Kenny had admitted, after the France game, that it was ‘extremely unlikely’ Keane would be available to face Ronald Koeman’s side. PNE have been left waiting to learn the extent of the 30-year-old’s injury, as a result.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale. Keane has been the club’s only fit, senior striker this season and one of the stand out performers for Ryan Lowe’s team. He has scored four goals in five Championship matches for PNE, since signing from Wigan Athletic in the summer. His brace, last time out at Stoke City, helped North End go top of the table - having picked up 13 points from their first five matches.