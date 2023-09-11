News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End waiting to learn extent of Will Keane’s injury suffered with Ireland

The PNE forward was taken off against France while on international duty for the Republic of Irelandfac

By George Hodgson
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 10:11 BST
Preston North End's Will KeanePreston North End's Will Keane
Preston North End's Will Keane

Preston North End are still assessing the injury suffered to Will Keane over the international break.

The Lilywhites’ top scorer was forced off in the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against France last Thursday. Keane was introduced on 67 minutes but withdrawn on 78, with manager Stephen Kenny confirming post match that an adductor issue had forced the striker off.

Keane then left the Irish camp and headed back to England, before Sunday night’s match against the Netherlands. Kenny had admitted, after the France game, that it was ‘extremely unlikely’ Keane would be available to face Ronald Koeman’s side. PNE have been left waiting to learn the extent of the 30-year-old’s injury, as a result.

North End face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale. Keane has been the club’s only fit, senior striker this season and one of the stand out performers for Ryan Lowe’s team. He has scored four goals in five Championship matches for PNE, since signing from Wigan Athletic in the summer. His brace, last time out at Stoke City, helped North End go top of the table - having picked up 13 points from their first five matches.

Any spell on the sidelines would be a blow for all parties, though North End could have summer signing Milutin Osmajic available on Saturday - while 2021/22 top scorer Emil Riis has been working towards a return against Plymouth. Riis suffered a serious knee injury back in January and has been working his way back ever since, while Osmajic had his visa application accepted in Spain last week. The Montenegro international was signed for a club record fee on transfer deadline day and could be in England by Wednesday.

