The penultimate Saturday of the Championship season has been and gone and Preston North End sit 10th in the table. The play-offs are beyond Ryan Lowe's side at this point in the season, but they have the opportunity to move up a spot should they beat the newly promoted Leicester City on Monday night.

It's been an eventful day in the Championship with plenty going on at the top and the bottom. Huddersfield Town have been all but relegated following their draw with Birmingham City at the John Smith's Stadium, while Sheffield Wednesday have moved to within touching distance of safety by beating play-off chasers West Bromwich Albion.

Stoke City secured their Championship status with a 1-0 win over Southampton but Norwich City missed the chance to effectively make sure of their top six spot by drawing with Swansea City. Here's a round-up of the Championship's biggest stories this evening.

Wednesday 'on fire'

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl knows his side are within touching distance of Championship safety after their 3-0 win over West Brom. The Owls have spent almost the entire season in the bottom three, but three wins in their last five have been enough to carry them up to 20th ahead of their last fixture at Sunderland.

Anthony Musaba, Ike Ugbo and Josh Windass got the goals for Wednesday and Rohl has piled the praise on his side, but he has also been keen to stress that they are not quite safe, just yet, with at least a point at the Stadium of Light required.

”Big, big performance from my team today against a strong side," he said, per the Yorkshire Post. "Today our team was really on fire, I could see this in the week, the last two weeks have been fantastic in training.

"We are over the line but we are still not safe so we need to keep going, work hard again next week and then hopefully we can survive.”

West Brom wobbling ahead of Preston clash

West Brom could still have plenty to play for when they host Preston next weekend on the final day of the season. As mentioned above, the Baggies were well-beaten by Wednesday at Hillsborough and leaves their spot in the top six at risk.

Should Hull City beat Ipswich Town, Carlos Corberan's side will be inside the top six on goal difference alone going into the final week. Of course, that's a big if, given the Tractor Boys' are third and pushing for automatic promotion, but West Brom have been challenged to step up make sure of their play-off spot next time out.

“We have a big feeling to improve in the next game because we know we haven’t performed at our best level," Corberan said. “It’s part of our job to digest this feeling and this game. We didn’t compete at the right level at times.

“We have to depend on ourselves to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Huddersfield boss on his future

Andre Breitenreiter expects to hold talks about his future at Huddersfield Town next week with relegation on the cards. Huddersfield drew 1-1 with relegation rivals Birmingham City on Saturday and that ensures they are now three points adrift of safety with a goal difference deficit that appears insurmountable.

The Terriers go to Ipswich on the final day of the season and even though their fate is effectively decided, Breitenreiter expects his side to show professionalism and push to end the season on a high. Only after the full-time whistle has blown at Portman Road will he then discuss his future with the club.

"We want to finish the season with a good result and after we have hold conversations about individuals and about the future," he said after the game. "The whole analysis will take place after the season.