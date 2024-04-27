Preston North End predicted team vs Leicester City features one change from QPR
A final home match of the season for PNE on Monday night
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is unlikely to make too many changes for Monday night’s clash against Leicester City.
The Lilywhites have their final run-out of the season, at Deepdale - with the final match away to West Brom. Enzo Maresca’s men are pushing for the Championship title and will provide a tough challenge for North End. Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ali McCann are all expected to remain sidelined for the home side, with Lowe’s squad set to be the same as last time out at QPR.
Here’s our penultimate predicted PNE XI of the season!
