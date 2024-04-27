The Lilywhites have their final run-out of the season, at Deepdale - with the final match away to West Brom. Enzo Maresca’s men are pushing for the Championship title and will provide a tough challenge for North End. Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ali McCann are all expected to remain sidelined for the home side, with Lowe’s squad set to be the same as last time out at QPR.