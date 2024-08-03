Getty Images

Preston North End's 2024/25 Championship rivals are in some financial bother.

West Bromwich Albion are facing a summer of financial uncertainty with reports they have been placed under a business plan by the EFL amid concerns they could breach profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Sky Sports report that West Brom are ‘on course’ to breach PSR, with financial issues linked to the spending of previous owners. Florida-based entrepreneur Shilen Patel bought a majority stake of the club in February and has been working closely with the EFL to ensure there is no imminent breach.

But in a bid to keep West Brom from going over their maximum permitted losses, the EFL have imposed a strict business plan which will come into place with immediate effect. Under such rules, any club close to breaching PSR is given guidelines to work with and has to run potential transfers through the league’s body for clearance in advance.

The Baggies are about to enter their fourth consecutive Championship campaign, having qualified for the play-offs last season before losing over two legs to eventual winners Southampton. Carlos Corberan’s side were widely expected to be in and around the top six again come May, but could now struggle to make any significant signings.

Five players have already been welcomed to the Hawthorns this summer, but only defender Torbjorn Heggem arrived for a fee - and that was just £500,000. Fellow centre-back Paddy McNair arrived on loan from San Diego while Devante Cole, Ousmane Diakite and Joe Wildsmith were all signed as free agents.

It is unclear whether West Brom have had to sell in a bid to remain compliant with PSR but three significant exits have been sanctioned in recent weeks. Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, who has been top-scorer at the Hawthorns for the past two years, signed for Coventry City for around £2.5million while midfielder Okay Yokuslu and full-back Conor Townsend joined Trabzonspor and Ipswich Town respectively.

A host of senior first-team options also left as free agents after seeing their contracts expire, including Cedric Kipre, Nathaniel Chalobah and Matt Phillips. Albion have managed to reduce their wage bill significantly but Corberan’s squad is now far worse off than it was a year ago.

There is also growing uncertainty around the future of Grady Diangana, who contributed to 15 league goals last season - more than anyone else in the squad. The 26-year-old is into the final year of his contract and attracting interest, with West Brom hardly able to risk losing a top player for free in 12 month’s time.

The EFL’s decision will provide a major blow to West Brom’s hope of another Championship promotion push, with the squad significantly weakened and chances of recruiting made much harder. But a breach of PSR - which is still possible - could also see them receive a points deduction.

Fellow Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United will start the season on minus two points after receiving the deduction for defaulting on transfer payments owed to other clubs. Premier League pair Everton and Nottingham Forest were docked points for PSR breaches last season, while Leicester City could face similar punishment.