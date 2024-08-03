Preston North End linked with £2.1m swoop for 24-year-old who 'wants to accept' offer

By George Hodgson
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 10:33 BST
Conrad Wallemplaceholder image
Conrad Wallem | AFP via Getty Images
PNE linked with 24-year-old

Preston North End are reportedly interested in signing Conrad Wallem from Slavia Prague.

The Czech outlet inFotbal claim that the 24-year-old is a target for the Lilywhites, but that the two clubs are currently apart in valuation. On Friday, PNE director Peter Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post that one club had recently doubled their asking price for a player.

Wallem, who signed for Slavia in 2023, scored five goals and assisted as many in 25 appearances last season. It is stated that the Norwegian ‘wants to play in the Championship’, with a fee of £2.1million said to be the asking price. He is a left sided midfielder, and signed a four year deal at the Fortuna Arena last summer - arriving from Norwegian club Odd.

Slavia manager, Jindřich Trpišovský, said: “He has an offer from abroad that he wants to accept. She is from a good competition and maybe influences him a little. It's been going on since the start of the league.

“At the moment he is the player we are counting on. We don't want to let him go, but in two weeks it can develop differently. Maybe he will start on Wednesday, we have some absences in his position. We want to keep the players at some pace."

