Leading architecture, design and master planning practice FWP has become the first-ever principal partner for Preston North End Community and Education Trust (PNECET).

The ambitious new partnership will see Preston-based FWP supporting the Trust as it continues to deliver its life-enhancing programmes in the local community.

The partnership will also continue FWP’s strong association with the football club that stretches back 30 years.

As principal partner, FWP’s logo will feature across the front of all staff kit at the Trust, as well as all community playing kit and any t-shirts and bibs that are used by staff when they deliver sessions.

The logo will also feature on all PNECET certificates used at soccer schools and in educational settings as well as exposure for FWP on a matchday where they will feature on the big screen in the stadium, perimeter ad boards, TVs in and around the stadium and much more.

Jack Mountain, Head of Fundraising at PNECET, which employs more than 40 full-time staff members, said: “In what is a landmark moment for us, we are delighted to be able to announce FWP as the first ever principal partner for Preston North End Community and Education Trust.

“It’s great for the Trust to be able to announce this partnership with a local company such as FWP. Their commitment to supporting the local community aligns perfectly with our values and goals.

“We are thrilled to be able to work closely with FWP as a result of this partnership and we thank them for their support and belief in the work that we do in our community.”

PNECET’s wide range of activities include delivering school holiday football camps, schools’ coaching sessions and many educational courses.

It has also been recognised for its work around equality, diversity and inclusion.

Neil Ainsworth, Director at FWP, said: “Preston has been our home for over 60 years, and we are very proud of our long and close association with the city’s football club. This new partnership with the club’s official charity offers a great opportunity for us to support its important community work.

“PNECET works to enhance lives through its health and wellbeing support and to provide opportunities through accessible education and positive engagement. Its record of delivery is impressive, benefitting tens of thousands of local people.

“We look forward to seeing this positive new partnership help PNECET and its brilliant team to deliver even more for our community.”

FWP began its work on the redevelopment of Deepdale with designer, Ben Casey, in August 1994.

That work is what created today’s stadium with its iconic 45-metre-high floodlight towers and lattice beams.

Founded in Preston in 1960, today FWP is involved in a host of multi-million-pound sports, leisure, health and cultural projects for a range of clients.

Its work covers all aspects of construction, from project management to architecture and master planning services.

As well as Preston, it also has offices in Manchester and London and has grown into a creative force with a national reputation for excellence.

The business is also a strong supporter of grassroots sports locally and non-league football, including sponsoring The Pitching In Northern and Southern Premier Leagues.

Away from sport and leisure, the practice works in all sectors of the construction industry including health, heritage and residential.

To find out more about FWP and its work, visit www.fwpgroup.co.uk

If you would like to support PNECET and help them to continue with the life-enhancing work they carry out in Preston, visit https://bit.ly/SupportPNECET