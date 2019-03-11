Preston North End youngster Adam O'Reilly heads to Hyde United on loan

Preston North End prospect Adam O’Reilly made his Hyde United debut on Saturday after joining the non-league club on loan.

The 18-year-old youth team captain started the Tigers’ 2-1 defeat at home to Farsley Celtic.

Adam O'Reilly and Graham Burke are both currently out on loan

The Republic of Ireland youth international has joined the NPL Premier Division side for a month, linking up with the club where Lilywhites striker Connor Simpson prospered in the first half of the season.

O’Reilly went close with a header on Saturday before being replaced just before the hour mark.

Farsley came out on top to go top of the pile, former PNE winger Will Hayhurst laying on the first goal for Nathan Cartman for the visitors to Ewen Fields.

Hyde are currently 10th in the table with O’Reilly hoping to get some first-team experience between now and the end of the season.

The promising midfielder made his senior debut in PNE’s 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, replacing Graham Burke in the closing stages of the final game of 2018 at Deepdale.

Burke is now at Gillingham and played 78 minutes of their 1-0 win over Oxford on Saturday.

It was the forward’s seventh appearance for Steve Lovell’s side who are 13th in League One but only four points clear of the relegation zone.

In League Two, Ben Pringle was in the Tranmere Rovers side that beat Crewe 1-0 on Friday night as their promotion push continues.

Connor Simpson came on for the final five minutes of Carlisle United’s 2-1 victory against Swindon Town.

Over in Holland, Marnick Vermijl played the full 90 minutes of MVV Maastricht’s 1-1 draw with Almere City in the Dutch second tier.

The right-back is out of contract with North End in the summer having hardly featured under Alex Neil.