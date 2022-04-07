Preston North End went 'above and beyond' in victory over Blackpool says Ryan Lowe

Cameron Archer scored the winner in first-half stoppage-time, the goal capping a strong performance in the opening period.

In the second half North End were resolute in their defending, content for the visitors to have more of the ball but only in areas where it wasn’t going to hurt them.

After two defeats and a goalless draw on the road, it was a welcome return to form in front of a packed Deepdale – the 18,740 crowd was the highest for a league game this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE manager Lowe said: “The energy had to be there and the lads went above and beyond, that is what you need in derby matches.

"If you can try and run all over the opposition, you will do well.

"Blackpool have some good players and we did what we had to do to run all over them. We got on the ball in certain areas and caused them problems.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates after the victory over Blackpool

"We had to change one or two things in the second half because they were trying to push CJ Hamilton right on against us.

"Our play in the first half was very good, both teams were counter-attacking to try and get from one end to the other.

"At half-time I told the lads that was the first-half ticked off, make sure when you come back at the end of the game the second-half was ticked-off too.”

It was a third home win of Lowe’s tenure, Barnsley and Bournemouth the other two.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe gives instructions to skipper Alan Browne during the win against Blackpool

Having had better away results until recently, being victorious at Deepdale for a second home game in a row was pleasing for Lowe.

"The home form is important,” said Lowe.

"We’d spoken in the past about our good away form and not having won so many at home.

"You want to win at home because most of your fans are there, especially like on Tuesday night when there were thousands inside the ground.

"We have to have good home form if we are to build to get to where we want to get to.”

North End were without Ched Evans for the Blackpool game, a toe injury sidelining the Welsh striker.

Lowe said: “Ched wanted an injection to play but that wouldn’t have been fair on him.

"He would have done anything to get on the pitch because it was the type of game which Ched would have loved.