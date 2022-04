Deepdale’s biggest league crowd of the season, 18,740, saw Archer score the game’s only goal in first-half stoppage-time.

There was a tremendous atmosphere inside the crowd, with North End fans parading two giant surfer flags in the Alan Kelly Town End and Bill Shankly Kop.

The flag on the Town End carried an image of Sir Tom Finney as the football legend was remembered on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Here are a selection of fans’ photos from inside and outside Deepdale.

