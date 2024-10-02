Patrick Bauer (R) is set for a spell on the sidelines. The Preston North End defender is injured with an elbow problem. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Latest injury news ahead of Wednesday night’s EFL Championship clash at Deepdale.

Preston North End aim to put things right when they host Watford under the floodlights on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lilywhites are currently on a four game winless streak in the Championship after Saturday's frustrating loss to Millwall. Jordan Storey's 87th minute goal ended up being a consolation with PNE unable to make the most of Aidomo Emakhu's late dismissal.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watford come in to the game on the back of an impressive 2-1 win against Sunderland, which prevented the Wearside club from going to the top of the table. Tom Dele-Bashiru scored a penalty six minutes from time to guide the Hornets to victory after Festy Ebosele opened the scoring.

Preston North End team news

Patrick Bauer will undergo an operation on his elbow after suffering the injury against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. He was making his first start in over 12 month having been frozen out under the previous regime, but now he faces a spell on the sidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced striker Ched Evans is nursing a knee injury, and isn't fully fit at the moment. The 35-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the first-team this season, and has instead supported the team through his coaching role.

Sam Greenwood serves the second of his three-game ban after being shown a straight red card against Blackburn Rovers. He was dismissed after sliding in on Lewis Baker, and won’t be seen until after the international break.

Out: Ched Evans, Sam Greenwood, and Patrick Bauer.

Watford team news

Ryan Andrews is available for selection again after missing out with a slight hamstring problem. The 20-year-old had started all six of Watford's Championship matches, but was absent against Man City and the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Ngakia has been contending with a slight muscle problem, and that has limited him to two appearances this season. He is back in training, but won't be available until after the international break.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann is getting closer towards making a return from a thigh injury but he won’t be one of the travelling contingent that makes the trip up to Lancashire. Francisco Sierralta, and Kevin Keben are still a few weeks away.

Festy Ebosele and Yasser Larouci both needed to come off in Saturday’s win. Angelo Ogbonna and Moussa Sissoko will also be closely monitored with such a load of games in a short space of days.

Out: Daniel Bachmann, Francisco Sierralta, Kevin Keben, and Jeremy Ngakia.