PNE host Watford on Wednesday night

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is expected to make changes for Wednesday night’s clash with Watford, at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites were well beaten last weekend, at Millwall. Heckingbottom admitted he was ‘disappointed’ for the first time as Preston boss, while recognising the impact made by substitutes. Ahead, now, is the second match of a three-game week, as PNE host the Hornets.

Tom Cleverley’s side, on the whole, have made a strong start - with 13 points on the board. Watford play with wing-backs and have experience and power throughout their side. Freshness will likely be factored in,by Heckingbottom, as well as the performance at The Den - which contained elements deemed unacceptable by the boss.

On-loan Aston Villa man Kaine Kesler-Hayden looks a good shout to start, while midfield pair Stefan Thordarson and Mads Frokjaer could both come into the side. Emil Riis is not on top form at the moment and Josh Bowler struggled last Saturday. Rotation in midfield must be on the manager’s mind, with Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann having had a tough battle at Millwall.

Ryan Ledson came in for praise from Heckingbottom after the Carabao Cup win over Fulham. PNE could learn the result of Milutin Osmajic’s FA charge, ahead of kick-off - while Sam Greenwood will serve the second of his three match suspension. However Heckingbottom goes, you would expect to see North End fluctuate between shapes over the course of the 90 minutes.

PNE predicted XI vs Watford: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, McCann, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Keane.