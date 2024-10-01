Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE signed the Dane from FC Utrecht this summer

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom says summer signing Jeppe Okkels will need time to properly adjust to the team’s style of play.

Okkels, 25, became the Lilywhites’ fourth signing of the summer transfer window - in rather unique circumstances. North End’s interest in the Danish winger emerged ahead of PNE’s opening match of the season, against Sheffield United.

Former boss Ryan Lowe left after the defeat to the Blades, but that did not scupper Okkels’ move from FC Utrecht to North End. A deal was confirmed the day after Lowe’s departure, with Heckingbottom appointed one week later. He has made five appearances across all competitions, with one league start.

Preston previously played a wing-back system, but Heckingbottom has flipped between different formations so far - while challenging PNE to play more and push higher as a unit. Okkels has the likes of Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Josh Bowler and Robbie Brady for competition in wide areas. The North End boss believes a little bit of patience will be needed with the number 23.

“Yeah, I don't know about the circumstances,” said Heckingbottom. “I wasn't here, so I don't know anything about that. We have just seen someone who is working really hard. We've done a lot of digging, since I've come in, about where he is most comfortable and what style of play he's most comfortable in.

“We are probably going to be asking him to do things that are different to what he's normally played in. He had good success playing in a team that were really organised without the ball, defended deep and broke on the counter.

“We are trying to be the opposite of that, so he is learning new things and new things are getting asked of him. And yeah, he is working really hard at that. New league, new country... he has just got sorted with somewhere to live, so he's settling well.

“I think it's an easy dressing room to come into. The lads make him welcome. He's got the other Scandinavian contingent as well, to latch on to. So yeah, he is fine, he’s settled in well and like I say, we are hoping that when he gets that opportunity, he can step up and take it.”