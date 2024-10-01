Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE were mentioned in a report over the weekend regarding Sheffield United's takeover

Sheffield United’s prospective new owners only held ‘brief conversations’ with Preston North End, according to reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend, it was suggested that businessman Tom Page ‘tried to buy’ the Lilywhites - with initial discussions having also taken place with West Bromwich Albion. However, our colleagues at the Sheffield Star have now weighed in on the news.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They report that the consortium, led by US-based Englishmen Page and Dominic Hughes, have only submitted one bid and that is for the Blades. The duo are said to have scoured the market for potentially available football clubs, before focusing on Sheffield United mid way through the 2022/23 campaign.

Prince Abdullah has agreed a price with Page and Hughes, but it’s said that the ‘finer details and structure of the proposed deal’ are the sticking point. While there are ‘growing doubts’ at Bramall Lane, it’s assured that the deal is not dead in the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for North End, it is not the only takeover speculation to emerge this year. A ‘mystery’ Miami group were said to be looking at PNE, while the Lancashire Post reported interest from a New York based consortium.

The Lilywhites remain owned by the Hemmings family - who took over in 2010 and pump in around £12million per year. They have made their stance clear, that they will continue to support the club until the right party comes along and demonstrates they can take North End on.

Back in July, it was reported by Sky News that PNE were working with Rothschild, to conduct an ownership review. The bankers assisted North End with their strategic review, as ‘future options’ were explored. In the grand scheme of things, it meant little change with regards to the stance of the owners.