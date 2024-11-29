PNE host Carlos Corberan’s side in the Championship

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End take on West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites take on a Baggies side unbeaten in their last nine matches, but Albion have remarkably drawn eight of those games. PNE are looking to pull away from the wrong end of the Championship table, meanwhile, and head into the clash on the back of successive draws against Derby and Stoke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the team and injury news from both camps, ahead of this weekend’s fixture.

Preston North End team news

Midfielder Ali McCann is back from his one-game suspension, but goalkeeper Freddie Woodman will sit out after being sent off on Tuesday night. The North End number one will miss one match after seeing red for handball at the bet365 Stadium.

On the injury front, Robbie Brady is getting closer to a return and expected to rejoin training next week - but the Albion clash will come too soon for the Irishman. Patrick Bauer is not yet back from the elbow injury suffered back in August.

Centre-back Liam Lindsay has missed the last three matches after injuring his groin against Sunderland, at the start of November. Manager Paul Heckingbottom has suggested the Scot is touch and go, while Mads Frokjaer is unlikely to be risked amid concerns over the Dane’s hamstring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking pre-match, the PNE boss said: "Yeah, closer. Whether they are ready for Saturday, we will wait and see. Liam has trained with us today. Mads hasn't trained with us today, but like I say it's not a serious injury. With it being a muscle, I won't risk him if he is not ready. We'll see how he is and how he reacts."

Out: Robbie Brady, Patrick Bauer, Freddie Woodman. Doubt: Liam Lindsay, Mads Frokjaer

West Brom team news

It’s one in and one out in defence for Albion, with Kyle Bartley back in the fold but Ousmane Diakite a fresh doubt for Saturday’s visitors. Grady Diangana was absent against Sunderland and Norwich City, but could return this weekend after a calf problem.

Centre-backs, Paddy McNair and Semi Ajayi, are both still on the sidelines with hamstring issues. The former could’ve played his last game for the Baggies, given he is on loan until the end of December. Front man Daryl Dike is a long-term absentee with his Achilles tendon injury.

Out: Paddy McNair, Semi Ajayi, Daryl Dike. Doubt: Ousmane Diakite, Grady Diangana.