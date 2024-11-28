PNE signed the midfielder from Silkeborg IF in the summer

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End midfielder Stefan Thordarson has full confidence in himself to perform if he’s able to get a run of starts.

The Lilywhites signed the Iceland international from Danish Superliga side, Silkeborg IF, in the summer transfer window. Thordarson, 26, cost a reported £800,000 and game time has been up and down so far, during his Deepdale career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A regular in the side early on in the season, Thordarson has had to settle for a place on the bench of late - with seven league starts and six substitute appearances in total. But, after making a positive contribution in midweek at Stoke, he’s feeling optimistic about what he can bring over the festive schedule.

“100 per cent,” said Thordarson. “I know I will have a real big influence on the team. I feel like I showed that at the start of the season, when I got all of those games. Unfortunately, I got a little bit out of it, but I will just have to keep fighting for my place in the team.

“I think the midfield in this team is the place where there is a lot of different quality. Hopefully, I showed what I bring into the team (against Stoke) and I can get more minutes. It was nice to get the whole 90. I felt good after the game. When I get on the ball, that’s when my strengths come into play.”

Despite turning to Ali McCann and Ben Whiteman more in recent games, Thordarson has always been a player spoken highly of by manager Paul Heckingbottom. A few weeks ago, the PNE boss highlighted the player’s potential and talent - while calling for patience. That backing has been appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” said Thordarson. “I have had a lot of good talks with the manager and I know what he thinks of me. I know what I can do and where I can go, as well. It is about getting those minutes and getting used to the league, by playing and playing. If I get a run of games now, I feel I’ll only get better.”

In terms of the team, 19th is not where North End wanted to be at this stage of the season. But, as a keen student of the game, the Icelandic has taken an interest in the rest of the Championship. He knows where PNE need to improve and is only looking upwards at the moment.

“Yeah, do you know what?” said Thordarson. “I’ve been talking to a lot of friends about this. The league, if we win one or two games, we are up to 10th. So, it doesn’t really mean that much to me right now. But, we have to go and get those points. The clean sheet was good; we need to create more. That will come.”