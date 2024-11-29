Several PNE players are in the final year of their contracts

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom believes the club must strive to sign more talented younger players, on long contracts.

This summer, lots of players within the Lilywhites squad see their deals expire. First team men Freddie Woodman, Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Robbie Brady, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes and Emil Riis are in that boat - along with others.

Heckingbottom, since his appointment in late August, has regularly been asked about the situation and maintained his view that it is an opportunity for him and the club. But, moving forwards, there is one change he deems necessary when it comes to contract management.

“I would 100 per cent rather have that coming in, having not affected the squad than have everyone under contract and you can’t alter anything,” said Heckingbottom. “Because, the money we have got is not going to change - so from my point of view, it is a big plus.

“It allows you to manage and manoeuvre things a lot more. If you have got a squad, all under-24, and they are coming to the end of their contract then that is mis-management. If you have got a squad of older players, but they are all worth millions of pounds and you could sell them, that is mis-management.

“If you’ve not, then it’s just the nature of football and I would argue we have to get closer to the first thing I said - when you have got a lot of younger players, tied down, playing in the first-team and worth millions. Then, when you sell them, you get the money back. If you’ve got older players all tied down on long-term deals, who clubs aren’t willing to pay millions for, then you are trapped.”