PNE manager will have the chance to add to his squad in January

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom does not want to use the club’s budget as an excuse.

The Lilywhites do not have the same financial clout as many Championship outfits, but have still spent seven-figure sums on players over the last few years: Milutin Osmajic, Jeppe Okkels, Mads Frokjaer, Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann and Emil Riis.

Heckingbottom is more interested in how the Lilywhites can give themselves the best possible chance to succeed, with the resources they do have. He feels ‘too big of an issue’ is made of finances - generally - and that Preston’s mindset cannot be along those lines. But, when it comes to attempting to gain an advantage, what area(s) does he look at?

“Everything, yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “Environment, our culture, how we want to work and the demands we put on each other. And, working better and smarter. Recruitment is big... recruitment is huge and my role in that is identifying the roles and player-specifics that we need. Then, we go out and try to find them.

“I have said that I would be really disappointed if I was only getting presented names I knew, because then I may as well do it all. So yeah, I want us to think outside the box and be really thorough and detailed in how we go about looking for these players. But, don’t be scared to put your name to someone if you think you can see them in a white shirt - and then ultimately, we will make that decision here.

“Because, that is it... I know one way we can increase the money we can spend is by player trading. So, bringing in players and getting hold of good talent before anyone else can, is important. Getting them in our team and then moving them on for big profit, is a way to put money straight back. That is all part of the process.”

Preston’s manager recently discussed the loan market and wanting to still utilise that - even though his preference is permanent additions. When it comes to buying players, North End have recruited from the Danish Superliga on four occasions now. With players coming into the Championship from all over the world though - Japan being one stand out country in the last couple of seasons - Heckingbottom knows PNE have to cast their net as wide as possible.

“You have, yeah,” said Heckingbottom. “Listen, the work permit thing changed a lot - only being allowed so many from outside, who do not qualify automatically through points and things. Brexit made it a lot more difficult, that sort of process. But listen, you have got to keep trying and look at every avenue. I think you need real clarity on the type of player you want firstly, then that helps narrow things down.”