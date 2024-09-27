Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

PNE travel to Millwall on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom knows what’s coming his side’s way at Millwall this weekend - but says it’s another thing stopping it.

The Lilywhites get back on the road, for their seventh - fifth in the Championship - match under Heckingbottom. It’s a trip to The Den, to face a Millwall team who’ve picked up the exact same results as PNE so far this season: one win, two draws and three defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While North End encountered a big managerial shake-up, one game into the campaign, the Lions have continued under experienced boss Neil Harris. The 47-year-old returned to The Den in February 2024 and guided them to a mid-table finish. Heckingbottom is well aware of the threat Millwall will pose.

“The same type of team,” said Heckingbottom. “They will put balls into our box, play a lot of long passes and make a lot of forward runs. So, that has to be respected and we have to be able to deal with it. That won’t change, regardless of the personnel. That is really evident in all of their games and it is difficult to stop a team playing that way.

“Because, you can go and stop the ball at source, go man-for-man all over the pitch and stop the forward passes - but then you are always leaving yourself exposed, at least man-for-man at the back, against a team who plays direct. So, we have to be wary of that and make sure there are just no surprises. Set-plays are still the same.

“One third of their goals are from set-plays, however well over 50 per cent of their efforts at goal are from set-plays - so it is their biggest danger. Neil knows the club unbelievably well. He has been a part of that club for a long time He stepped away, came back and has just kind of taken from where he left off really. There are not too many changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom added: “Every game poses challenges. We try to be really clear on what we need to do with the ball and without the ball, against all opposition. Obviously, based on their style, key messages change. The key message for us is to be really aware of Millwall’s strengths. We have to be aware of that. If we are giving too many free-kicks away, even from mid-third, it is going to come in our box.”