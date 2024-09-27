Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will be forced into at least one change for this weekend’s match at Millwall.

The Lilywhites are back on the road, after consecutive home games against Fulham and Blackburn Rovers. North End have picked up five points from their first four league fixtures under Heckingbottom - they now head to the capital to face a side also with one win to their name, so far.

On the team news front, Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood will serve the first of his three match suspension - the midfielder was shown a straight red card in last Sunday’s Lancashire derby. Patrick Bauer is out injured, but Robbie Brady is back in contention after a knock.

Milutin Osmajic is also available, despite being charged by the FA with violent conduct after last weekend’s incident against Blackburn. The Montenegro allegedly bit Rovers defender, Owen Beck, in the closing stages of the game. North End have until Monday evening to respond, so the striker could play at The Den.

Will Keane could come back into the side, with Heckingbottom having admitted the forward would’ve probably come on at half time against Rovers - had PNE not gone down to ten men. There are unlikely to be changes in the heart of defence or central midfield, but it will be interesting to see who comes in for Greenwood.

Emil Riis did not have his best afternoon last Sunday, but Heckingbottom has started the Dane in every league game so far. Aston Villa loanee, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, has caught the eye in games and could well return to the side - while the experienced Duane Holmes may earn his first Championship start of the season.

PNE predicted XI vs Millwall: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Whiteman (c), McCann, Bowler, Holmes, Frokjaer, Keane.