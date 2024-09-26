Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The PNE striker has been charged by the FA

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom remained tight-lipped on Milutin Osmajic, who has been charged with violent conduct by the FA.

The Lilywhites have until 6pm on Monday, 30 September to respond - which means the Montenegro international is available to play against Millwall on Saturday. Osmajic was alleged to have bitten Owen Beck - the on-loan Blackburn Rovers defender - towards the end of last Sunday’s Lancashire derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Heckingbottom said: “There’s nothing really for me to say. The FA have been in touch with their intentions and given us so long to reply. That is what we have to do. So yeah, that’s it. We have just carried on as normal (this week) - just waiting to see what happens.

Read More Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic charged by FA following Blackburn incident - but remains available to face Millwall

“This is easy to deal with, this is fine - anything to do with players is. I don’t want to sit here and say (the timescale for a decision), because I might be wrong. I am not involved. I know, roughly, what the process usually takes. But, he will be available for this weekend and we’ll take it from there. He’s been fine.”

Rovers manager John Eustace was also asked about the forward’s charge, in his pre-match press conference on Thursday. The 44-year-old described it as a ‘very serious incident’, after last weekend’s goalless draw at Deepdale.

He said: "It doesn't surprise me, everyone saw what had happened. It's been put to the FA and I'm sure they will deal with it properly. It's not something you see often. I think it shows how the emotions can take over and players get carried away with themselves."