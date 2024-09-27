Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE have drawn Mikel Arteta's side in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was delighted to see his team draw Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

The Lilywhites will host the Gunners in round four, having seen off Premier League side Fulham in the previous round. PNE have knocked Sunderland and Harrogate Town out of the competition and will now face last season’s top flight runners-up - who beat Bolton Wanderers 5-1 in midweek.

There promises to be a bumper crowd inside Deepdale, for the late-October meeting between the two teams. North End last played Arsenal in January 2017 and the atmosphere was electric. Heckingbottom is looking forward to it and will embrace the whole experience, once it comes around.

He told the Lancashire Post: “Yeah, it’s a home game, I’m happy. We are away at Plymouth, the game before, so for me it was all about being at home. I am delighted with that. Top quality opposition; it doesn’t come any better. It’s one I am sure everyone in the town is excited about.

“It is a good one for the fans and a good one for the people who work at the club. Hopefully it will be a full house. It is one to enjoy. It is a totally different experience for so many people. It’s one we’d love to get more of this season - that calibre of opposition.

“It’d mean we are doing well in the cup competitions. But, we are not in that league. We are not in the Premier League, so this is our chance to test ourselves. We had a great night against Fulham. I think the atmosphere will be bigger - it will be bouncing against Arsenal. And, as I say, there is none better in the land. They are a fantastic team.”