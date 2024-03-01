PNE defender Andrew Hughes

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes is keeping a calm head - but senses the opportunity in front of the Lilywhites this season.

The Welshman sees the next 12 games as 'cup finals' for Ryan Lowe's side, having plunged themselves back into play-off contention. A points tally of 17 from the last eight games has seen PNE re-join the hunt for a top six spot, following a difficult few months. Last Friday's 3-0 win at Coventry City was somewhat of a statement, but North End's number 16 knows the importance of keeping eyes on the prize.

"Game-by-game and see where we end up," said Hughes, when asked if he and his team mates can take anything from near-misses in seasons gone by. "We've just got to keep the work rate the same and everything else we do. Everyone is working their nuts off for each other, so we've just got to continue that because the results have shown, when we do that, we're a good side. So yeah, we've got to take it into Saturday now and make it as tough as we can for Hull."

As for the challenge coming Preston's way on Saturday, Hughes is well aware of the quality within the Tigers' ranks. With the likes of Anass Zaroury, Fabio Carvalho and Jaden Philogene at Liam Rosenior's disposal, the Preston defender wants to see Preston aggressive and intense. Letting those players dictate the game at Deepdale is not an option for him.

"No, we can't," said Hughes. "We've got to be right in their faces - and we will be as well. Equally, we've got to put our game on to them. I think the whole place has felt better and results speak for themselves, don't they? But, it lifts the place when you do get positive results and if we can get another on Saturday, we'll just keep the run going. Let's give it a shot... it's where we all want to go. We've just got to go hell for leather and go for it. I don't see why we can't do it, this year."

And as a defender, having Emil Riis, Will Keane, Mads Frokjaer and Liam Millar all causing teams problems is a pleasure to see. For Hughes, he now knows that if he does his job over the course of the 90 minutes, that Preston have match winners at the other end.

