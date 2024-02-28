Alan Browne celebrates

It was no surprise to see Preston North End captain Alan Browne flourish at right wing-back, in last week's rout of Coventry City. The Irishman has, multiple times, shone in that position - even if he is a central midfielder by trade. Browne's performance against the Sky Blues earned him a spot in the Team of the Week and he could be asked to operate there again, this Saturday.

If so, the number eight will most likely lock horns with Hull City loan man Anass Zaroury. The Morocco international was a stand out performer in the Championship last season, as Burnley stormed to the league title. But, game time on the Premier League stage was in short supply and the Tigers swooped in to sign him in January. Since then, he has scored one goal in six outings.

Zaroury is a player Browne knows all about, having gone up against him at Turf Moor back in February of last year. The Lancashire derby proved to be a difficult and dreadful day for Preston, who lost 3-0 to the Clarets. Nathan Tella scored all the goals for Vincent Kompany's men, but Zaroury was a constant threat and Browne gave an incredibly honest assessment post-match.

"You have just got to hold your hands up sometimes," he said. "I know it's sickening, I know it's a derby game and you want to get right after them - fans probably expect more but trust me, it was tough out there on the pitch. I could hear them getting on to me, with Zaroury, but I would've gotten near him if I could've. He's a quality player and it is difficult out there."

Zaroury may have been Browne's toughest 1v1 opponent to date, but context is important. PNE were in a difficult spot of form at that time and Burnley were wiping the floor with teams week-in-week-out, as champions elect. On this occasion, it's eighth versus sixth in a crunch play-off race clash at Deepdale - which should be packed out. And Preston are in excellent form themselves, having collected 17 points from the last eight matches.