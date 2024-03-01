Hull City coach Liam Rosenior

Preston North End's spirit has impressed Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, ahead of Saturday's crunch clash at Deepdale.

Ryan Lowe's side are three points below the sixth placed Tigers. Needless to say, the Lilywhites are looking to build on their six match unbeaten run and points tally of 17 from their last eight outings. Hull will provide a tricky test, having picked up 10 points from a possible last 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End are in a good spot as mentioned, though. They dismantled fellow play-off contenders, Coventry City, in the first half of last Friday's match. Preston ran out comfortable 3-0 winners away from home and their recent form has Rosenior wary of what is in store.

"It was a great result and great performance," said Rosenior. "Ryan's a very good manager. They have got some outstanding individual players. When I watched them play, there seems to be a really nice spirit about them - they seem to be working for each other. They seem to have a real element of work ethic as well as real quality moments. Emil Riis is someone that Justin (Walker) knows especially well, from his time at Derby. Liam Millar is a very, very good player, but I think Alan Browne's an outstanding player - you've got (Ben) Whiteman and (Ali) McCann.

"They're all very experienced at this level. Robbie Brady, the centre-halves defend, they do their jobs really well, they're good from set plays. It's going to be another difficult game So for me, full respect for what Ryan's doing there. And yes, we're going to maybe have to respect their strengths and maybe have to do things and fight a little bit more and do things in a different way. I think every team is different. They have their own way of playing. There's no right or wrong way to play football, we have respect for all the teams in this league.