Liam Rosenior singles 'outstanding' Preston North End player out ahead of Hull City meeting
Preston North End's spirit has impressed Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, ahead of Saturday's crunch clash at Deepdale.
Ryan Lowe's side are three points below the sixth placed Tigers. Needless to say, the Lilywhites are looking to build on their six match unbeaten run and points tally of 17 from their last eight outings. Hull will provide a tricky test, having picked up 10 points from a possible last 12.
North End are in a good spot as mentioned, though. They dismantled fellow play-off contenders, Coventry City, in the first half of last Friday's match. Preston ran out comfortable 3-0 winners away from home and their recent form has Rosenior wary of what is in store.
"It was a great result and great performance," said Rosenior. "Ryan's a very good manager. They have got some outstanding individual players. When I watched them play, there seems to be a really nice spirit about them - they seem to be working for each other. They seem to have a real element of work ethic as well as real quality moments. Emil Riis is someone that Justin (Walker) knows especially well, from his time at Derby. Liam Millar is a very, very good player, but I think Alan Browne's an outstanding player - you've got (Ben) Whiteman and (Ali) McCann.
"They're all very experienced at this level. Robbie Brady, the centre-halves defend, they do their jobs really well, they're good from set plays. It's going to be another difficult game So for me, full respect for what Ryan's doing there. And yes, we're going to maybe have to respect their strengths and maybe have to do things and fight a little bit more and do things in a different way. I think every team is different. They have their own way of playing. There's no right or wrong way to play football, we have respect for all the teams in this league.
"So we have to prepare. West Brom is different to Southampton, Southampton is different to Preston, and Preston is different to Rotherham. That's why I'm saying that we prepare in exactly the same way and I'm sure Ryan will prepare for us in exactly the same way as well. You have your opinions on the way teams play and how you can hurt them or how you can counteract them. You only find out at three o'clock on a Saturday or when you play, so my job is to prepare the players for what's to come, which is going to be a really, really difficult game - and hopefully we can come on the right side of it."