Tatsuhiro Sakamoto contacted by Preston North End man after Coventry City injury scare
Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes says he contacted Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, to apologise and send the injured Coventry City man his best wishes.
In the first half of PNE's away win last week, Sakamoto was stretchered off the pitch after an aerial duel with Hughes saw him fall awkwardly. There were fears of a broken pelvis for the midfielder, who stayed in hospital overnight. The 27-year-old has suffered a serious back injury, but will miss the rest of the season.
"That wasn't my intention during that moment in time and I have spoken to the player, personally" said Hughes. "I have messaged him and just said it wasn't my intention to cause any harm. He knew that and was fine. It is just a shame when you come away and see the extent of the injury as long-term. I don't wish that on anyone. So, I did feel bad, that night. But it is part of the game, isn't it? It's a contact sport and there are going to be injuries, with people competing for the ball.
"Unfortunately, people do get injured sometimes but that wasn't at the front of my mind. It's one of them, people have done it to me and people have done it to players in our changing room - nothing gets said. It is just unfortunate that the lad has picked up that injury and is going to be out for a while. Would I do it again? It is tough isn't it, because the majority of the time that doesn't happen."
On Monday, Coventry boss Mark Robins was asked whether the Sky Blues had taken the matter further - with a complaint to the football authorities. To which, he said: "No, the referee didn't deal with it on the night and I don't think he even spoke to him. But it was one of those where if you go for a header and the other player makes a 'back' - you have nothing to feel and if you are off balance, like he was, he landed on his hip and wasn't able to get his hands down. So he took all the force through that hip and his back, so not good."