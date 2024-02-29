Ellis Simms holds the shirt of his teammate Tatsuhiro Sakamoto

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes says he contacted Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, to apologise and send the injured Coventry City man his best wishes.

In the first half of PNE's away win last week, Sakamoto was stretchered off the pitch after an aerial duel with Hughes saw him fall awkwardly. There were fears of a broken pelvis for the midfielder, who stayed in hospital overnight. The 27-year-old has suffered a serious back injury, but will miss the rest of the season.

"That wasn't my intention during that moment in time and I have spoken to the player, personally" said Hughes. "I have messaged him and just said it wasn't my intention to cause any harm. He knew that and was fine. It is just a shame when you come away and see the extent of the injury as long-term. I don't wish that on anyone. So, I did feel bad, that night. But it is part of the game, isn't it? It's a contact sport and there are going to be injuries, with people competing for the ball.

"Unfortunately, people do get injured sometimes but that wasn't at the front of my mind. It's one of them, people have done it to me and people have done it to players in our changing room - nothing gets said. It is just unfortunate that the lad has picked up that injury and is going to be out for a while. Would I do it again? It is tough isn't it, because the majority of the time that doesn't happen."