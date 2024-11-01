PNE face Bristol City at home this weekend in the Championship

Preston North End assistant manager Stuart McCall sends his thoughts and best wishes to Bristol City head coach, Liam Manning.

In mid-October, it was confirmed that the 39-year-old would be taking a period of absence - following the tragic death of his baby son, Theo. While he stepped away, assistant boss Chris Hogg oversaw the Middlesbrough and Stoke City games - and he continues to conduct Robins press conference duty.

But, Manning was back in the dugout for last weekend’s draw with Leeds United, at Ashton Gate. Prior to kick-off, the home support played their part in a red and white display - which spelt out Theo’s name. The Bristol City chief then delivered his first interview since the news, with in-house media. It was the North End assistant in front of the microphone on Friday afternoon - his heart goes out to all concerned.

“Yeah, of course,” said McCall. “What a tragedy. Liam carried himself so well, as did his assistant Chris Hogg. He took over in that position and he speaks really well. My best wishes and thoughts go to Liam and all his family - a very sad time.

“Liam is now back in the dugout and I know it was emotional last week when they played Leeds. Watching the game back, it was a very emotional time for everyone. But yeah, best wishes certainly to all of the Manning family.”

North End play a side sitting 11th in the Championship, ahead of their trip to Deepdale. The Robins are unbeaten in seven games, having drawn five of those. McCall has plenty of respect for Manning as a coach and knows Bristol City will pose a difficult assignment at Deepdale.

“Certainly so,” said McCall. “As a pair, they have both done really well. You can tell what they are trying to do and getting their message over, without a doubt. They will be looking to be at the top end of this table as well. They’ve got a good structure to them and they have been playing well.

“It’s going to be, I would imagine, a tight game and hopefully we can come out on top. Their last two away games, they won 2-0 at Boro and came from 2-0 down to draw two-all at Stoke, so they have got a bit about them. A hard fought point against Leeds last week as well. But, we are at home and we want to attack this game.”

On the topic of the home form, that has certainly been a positive of the Paul Heckingbottom era so far at Preston. The Lilywhites have won three and drawn two in the league, scoring seven goals and conceding just the two. McCall is keen to see that form to continue.

“Yeah, we started off with Luton and we knew how good they had been,” said McCall. “Obviously, they have not kicked on, but I still thought when we played them at home it was a tough first one to come into - with us not scoring or creating much, then being strong.

“I think that was a big bonus, to get three points in the first game. Then, we followed it up with different but good performances. Blackburn, we went down 10 men early but probably created the better chances in the game and didn’t concede a goal.

“Watford, we beat three-nil in another tight game - it was 0-0 at half-time. Coventry, tight, but one-nil so we are ending up on the right side of results at home. Then, obviously the Norwich game was disappointing but they have shown, I think, what a good side they can be.

“When we were at Sheffield United and obviously now we are here, I think we’ve both got the same thoughts on the game. When we are at home, we want to put our style on it if you like - and the way we want to play - on to the opposition. We fear no-one at home and we are aiming to get three points.”