PNE’s assistant coach provides the latest injury news ahead of Bristol City

Preston North End striker Will Keane is on track with his return from injury, says assistant manager Stuart McCall.

The Lilywhites front man has missed the last six matches, after suffering a thigh injury. Eight weeks was the reported time on the sidelines for Keane, who scored the winner in boss Paul Heckingbottom’s first match at North End.

But, all is going to plan with his rehabilitation - while player-coach Ched Evans’ availability for selection is said to be getting closer as well. The 35-year-old hasn’t played a match since the final day of last season, due to a knee issue.

“Keano has been back on the grass for a wee while now,” said McCall. “He is coming along and I think it will be a couple of weeks there - Ched is similar. Milly has still got three games to go. Robbie (Brady), I was really disappointed for. He is such an infectious character and he’s been playing really well of late - certainly since he got into the side. So, that is a big disappointment, but he’s in and around the boys.

“Other than that, all good. (Evans) is in with the staff now and he’s learning every day, I think. He is helping the strikers with certain things, but he’s just been unfortunate since we came in. Pre-season, I think he was injured and then he sort of came back and tweaked his knee. He is out on the training pitch now, joining in with the passing and things like that.

“So, if we can have him available, I think it is probably going to coincide with the likes of Keano and Milly coming back as well. But, we will wait and see. Again, he is a good influence on the players. I was just speaking to (Keane) in the gym there... I am doing a lot more hard work than he is, that’s for sure!

“But no, Keano is coming along well and hitting every marker that is put down. He is probably a few days ahead of where he should be, so I would like to think we’ll be seeing him in the next couple of weeks. Again, Milly is out there and I think he scored two for the youngsters. He is training well and just getting ready to be available again.”

Boosted numbers in attack will be more than welcomed, with a huge responsibility having fallen on the shoulders of Emil Riis in recent outings. With Osmajic suspended and Keane out, along with Evans, it’s meant the Dane has needed to dig deep and put the hard yards in.

“He certainly has,” said McCall. “The last couple of games - and even the other night when he came on - I thought he did really well. Strikers can be confidence players if they are not hitting the back of the net, but he created a goal last week. Yeah, he possibly could’ve done better with another chance, but he is getting himself in the right areas.

“The other night, Mads put a great ball in, he got ahead of the defender - great movement - and put it just wide of the post. He is working really hard for the team and we have not been able to swap him much. We managed to give him a breather the other night, by playing Sam (Greenwood) up top - who has played there before.

“But yeah, we’ve been pleased with Emil of late and it would just be nice for him if he can start adding to his performances with goals. I enjoy chats with Emil. He is focused. And, what I have noticed is that left or right foot, he can strike a ball. We have got to encourage him, when he gets into areas. He’s a bit unselfish and will look to pass it. If it was on my left foot, I would be trying to pass it, but on his he can rocket it. He’s got two really strong feet and he’s working away well, so we’re pleased with him.”

Another plus on the injury front is that Brad Potts appears to have shaken off the foot issue, which saw him miss the games against Norwich City and Coventry City. North End’s number 44 came off the bench against Plymouth Argyle and Arsenal.

“Yeah, again, he has had a little sort of niggle,” said McCall. “But, I think we are - touch wood - over the worst with him, hopefully. After games now, he’s feeling slight discomfort, rather than pain. And listen, you have got to get through the pain barrier now and then. As long as he is not doing any more damage - which we believe, because we’ve been told - then he’s just got to crack on and get on with it.”