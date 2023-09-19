Preston North End’s Andrew Hughes celebrates. (Image: CameraSport/Dave Howarth)

The Lilywhites are top of the Championship and are one the only club left in the division that have yet to taste defeat after six games. Ryan Lowe’s men face Birmingham City, who this summer brought in NFL legend Tom Brady to their board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Eustace’s side lost for the first time on Saturday, conceding two goals in stoppage time to Watford, and now the men from the Midlands want to get back to winning ways.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston’s early start has not gone amiss and as a result of their early season form they feature on Sky Sports Arena for the United Kingdom’s general football public to watch. Coverage begins at 7.40 pm, and there will be pre-match talk from the Sky Sports studios.

David Prutton who leads Sky’s coverage of the EFL is well positioned to comment on English football affairs with more than 500 appearances in the professional game. Last week, he spoke highly of Preston’s start to the campaign, and has cast his prediction as to how tonight’s clash will play out.

“Five wins on the bounce and Preston are still top of the league,” said David Prutton in his Sky Sports column in which he issues his Championship predictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ryan Lowe saw off his old club Plymouth on Saturday, and they are just riding high. Even at this early stage, it is so good to see.

“It was a first defeat of the season for Birmingham at the weekend. To lose it so late in the day would have been heartbreaking for the Blues. But with the form Preston are in I think there could be more of that in store at Deepdale.