Preston North End hope to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship season when they welcome Birmingham City to Deepdale on Tuesday evening.

The Lilywhites picked up where they left off after the international break, beating newly promoted Plymouth Argyle 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Duane Holmes and Liam Millar last weekend. Millar was making his debut after signing from Swiss club FC Basel and had the perfect start to life to his loan spell.

Preston’s next opponents Birmingham, meanwhile, suffered defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, conceding both goals in stoppage time. To add insult to injury, the Blues saw one of their summer signings sent off and he will now have to sit out of the midwek Deepdale encounter.

With all that in mind, here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of Preston North End vs Birmingham City.

Preston North End team news

Will Keane is touch-and-go for PNE after suffering an injury whilst on international duty with the Republic of Ireland. He was left out of the match-day squad against Plymouth, but has been training over the past couple of days and Ryan Lowe will give him every opportunity to return to action. Lowe did admit that, had Keane played on Saturday, he could have risked losing him for six to eight weeks.

Danish forward Emil Riis has been described as 'not far away' and the same goes for former Wales international Ched Evans. Riis suffered a knee injury earlier this year which has kept him sidelined for a prolonged period. Evans revealed to the footballing world earlier this year he had a 'serious' medical condition and as a result required surgery that has sidelined him ever since.

In other news, Calvin Ramsay is back with his parent club Liverpool as he seeks the best advice from the Reds medical staff during his rehabilitiation. It’s been a frustrating start to the Scotland international’s loan spell, with him yet to play for PNE. Robbie Brady and Ben Whiteman are back involved for Preston.

Doubtful: Will Keane. Out: Calvin Ramsay, Emil Riis, Ched Evans

Birmingham City team news

Blues will be without Lee Buchanan and Lutkas Jutkiewicz, who are both serving suspensions. Buchanan received two yellow cards in the defeat to Watford. Striker Jutkiewicz, meanwhile, is serving the final of his three-game ban which has lasted three weeks. He was sent off against Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup and the Midlands club decided not to appeal the decision.

Summer recruits Ethan Laird, Siriki Dembele and Tyler Roberts, meanwhile, were described as ‘touch and go’ by John Eustace at the weekend. None of the three players made the 20-man match-day squad at Vicarage Road. Birmingham’s other absentees are Alfie Chang (knee) and George Hall (hamstring)