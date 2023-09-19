PNE return to action on Tuesday night as they take on Birmingham City in the Championship

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe may be forced - and tempted - into changes for Tuesday night’s tussle with Birmingham City.

The Lilywhites head into the clash top of the Championship table, having made it five straight league wins last time out against Plymouth Argyle. North End have picked up 16 points from their first six games of the campaign, with John Eustace’s side providing the next text and the Blues looking to bounce back from defeat at Watford.

Lowe must decide whether to bring Will Keane back into the fold after he was not risked against the Pilgrims. Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady made their first appearances of the season last Saturday, both off the bench after time on the sidelines. North End’s manager has spoken about utilising the squad and starting Whiteman could afford either Ryan Ledson or Ali McCann a breather - though the pair will want to keep their places in the team.

Elsewhere, Andrew Hughes was withdrawn on 63 minutes in the Plymouth clash. It is a quick turnaround and therefore Jack Whatmough is a contender to retake his place in the side. The summer recruit has been a dependable presence when called upon so far this season. If Lowe does opt for that, Liam Lindsay would likely shift over to left centre-back with Whatmough down the middle - like at Stoke City before the international break.

Preston’s boss spoke about Alan Browne appearing tired in the Plymouth match, with him taken off at half-time. It would be a surprise to see the skipper sat on the bench though, with Saturday’s goal scorer Duane Holmes expected to continue in the other advanced midfield role. Mads Frokjaer provides Lowe with a strong alternative. Milutin Osmajic should lead the line again, while the likes of Brad Potts, Liam Millar and Jordan Storey are likely to continue in the XI.

Here’s our predicted team for the Birmingham City fixture.

